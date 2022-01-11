‘Old Store’ opens anew

One of the many walls decorated with photos from across the Old Store Cafe’s lifespan. Courtesy Photo The kitchen and empty chairs ready to get used once again now that renovations are complete. Courtesy Photo Fresh floors and prepped tables are set for customers’ return at the Old Store Cafe. in Newton Grove. Courtesy Photo Even with new renovations, the history is still presently displayed all over the restaurant. Courtesy Photo These breakfast classics are back thanks to the reopening of the Old Store Cafe on Monday. Courtesy Photo Reece Johnson enjoys some chocolate milk at his favorite restaurant, which reopened Monday. Courtesy Photo

One of the many long-running businesses in Newton Grove, the Old Store Cafe, recently completed its renovations and held its reopening on Monday.

The Old Store Cafe, located on 719 Johnston Hwy,, closed down back in September due to inside incendiary damages, but after months of closed doors, they’ve returned freshened up for 2022.

One of the restaurant’s longtime employees and now owner, Brecklee Johnson, spoke more on them closing, how it felt to reopen and just what made them decide it was time for an Old Store Cafe upgrade.

“It feels relieving, back in September we had a small fire, we didn’t have any structural damage or anything but that’s what caused us to close down,” she said. “So while we were closed up and cleaning up from the fire we just thought we’d take the time and update it a little bit.”

The Old Store Cafe has been family owned and operated by Johnson’s family since its founding back in 1929. While it’s now a restaurant it didn’t start that way, Johnson shared the story of its journey.

“I’m actually the great great granddaughter of the man, Ed Barefoot, that built this building which was like a honky-tonk beer joint in the 1930s,” Johnson said.

“Then my great grandfather, James Barefoot, turned it into a general store that ran until the 1980s and my grandma, Annette Williford, turned it into a restaurant in 2004,” she said. “It’s been running on and off since 2004 as a restaurant.”

“My grandma’s worked out here, my mom worked out here and I’ve worked out here ever since I was in like seventh grade, so about 12 years old,” Johnson said. “So yeah, this is a multi-generation family enterprise I guess you could say.”

As for how and why it became the restaurant it is today, she shared the inside scoop on that too.

“From what I understand from what I’ve been told throughout my life my granddad, Donnie Williford, he always wanted this place to be a restaurant,” Johnson said. “The general store closed down in 1984 I believe and then it was just used to host personal parties and such but it wasn’t a business.”

“It was actually his dream to turn into a restaurant, so my grandma finally gave in I guess at let him have it,” Johnson said with a laugh.

While they did renovations and updates Johnson noted it was important for them to keep the feel and look of the place the same it’s always been.

“Even though we updated we made certain that it didn’t lose its historical value,” she said. “So we tried to keep as much of the original as we could. We just wanted to get those updates for some of the things that weren’t looking the best such as the floors and stuff.”

For many Newton Grove residents, the Old Store Cafe opening its doors again is a huge relief. To truly understand what the atmosphere of this restaurant is like, Johnson’s personal story of why she returned after graduating college sums it up.

“Like I said before, I’ve worked here since I was 12 but I also worked here throughout high school and college,” she said. “I graduated college in 2020 and I went and got a job. After I stopped working out here I just really missed the relationships I had with all our customers.”

“We have a lot of local people that some times come in twice a day, it’s always the same people and it just feels like a really big family,” Johnson said. “I really missed that aspect and it made me want to get back here.”

