Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 4 — Carlos Gutierrez, 50, of 3707 Harrells Hwy., Garland, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Jan. 25.

• Jan. 4 — Whitney Lambert, 31, of 15401 Dunn Road, Godwin, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault on jailer. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Feb. 14.

• Jan. 6 — Rashia Nicole Hicks, 25, of 6004 Ruggles Court, Fayetteville, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and driving while license revoked. No bond set; court date is March 24.

• Jan. 7 — Stevie Yarnell Williams, 46, of 89 Merry Oaks Lane, Turkey, was charged with larceny of a firearm, possession of firearm by felon and possession of stolen firearm. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 21.

• Jan. 7 — Judy Lynne Scott, 64, of 506 Byron Butler Court, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass and resisting public officer. Bond set at $750; court date is Feb. 8.

• Jan. 7 — Antwan Romeo Rich, 28, of 596 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Jan. 21.

• Jan. 7 — Wanda Larue Long, 39, of 250 Lorraine Road, Clinton, was charged with hit and run- fail to stop for property damage. Bond set at $750; court date is Jan. 31.

• Jan. 7 — Lazaro Javier Torres, 27, of 507 E. Chelly St., Warsaw, was charged with possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $11,000; court date is Jan. 21.

• Jan. 7 — Glenwood Earl Owens, 28, of 49 Tuckers Lane, Salemburg, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Jan. 21.

• Jan. 7 — Kyndell Tylik Smith, 29, of Magnolia, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of cocaine. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 21.

• Jan. 7 — Jennifer Catalina Lopez, 25, of 810 Peachtree St., Clinton, was charged with simple assault and larceny. No bond listed; court date was Jan. 10.

• Jan. 8 — Jonathan Thomas Fogelman, 33, of 935 Josh Sessoms Road, Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 1.

• Jan. 9 — Kelvin Gooden, 26, of 261 Daughtry Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault and interfering with emergency communications. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 1.

• Jan. 9 — Christian Romanger, 23, of Sir Lane, Roseboro, was charged with trafficking opium, possession of marijuana half to 1.5 ounces and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $100,000; court date was Jan. 9.

• Jan. 10 — Eduardo Manuel Sanchez, 29, of 505 Lakeview Drive, Clayton, was charged with possession of cocaine, Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 21.

• Jan. 10 — Jose Garcia, 20, of 425 Dewberry Lane, Roseboro, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 21.

• Jan. 10 — Kimberly McLeod Maynard, 46, of 2429 Quail Run Drive, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Jan. 21.

