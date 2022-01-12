‘Round Up’ benefits Sampson groups

The Mingo Masonic Lodge will put smiles on faces of local students with their Bikes for Books project with help from a $1,265 grant through Operation Round Up. Adam Byrd accepted on their behalf. Courtesy photo The Salemburg Volunteer Fire Department will be upgrading radios with the assistance of a $5,000 Operation Round Up Grant. Pictured here is Chief Scott Owen and Dep. Chief Robby Owen. Courtesy photo

This season, Operation Round Up funding will be helping numerous non-profits and schools with South River EMC’s Community Assistance Corporation awarding $49,684 in grants for the December funding cycle.

The following organizations received $5,000 in funding: Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 74; Dunn Police Athletic and Activities League; South Wake Conservationists, Chapter of North Carolina Wildlife Federation; Special Olympics North Carolina; and the Salemburg Volunteer Fire Department. The Mingo Masonic Lodge received a grant for $1,265, while the Stedman Volunteer Fire Department received a grant for $5,395.

The Western Harnett Middle School received $8,024 in funding this cycle. Lastly, a $10,000 grant went to the Human Connections Fund. The Human Connections Fund was established several years ago so that cooperative employees and board members could help other cooperative employees impacted by extreme weather events. The fund was activated in December to assist cooperatives and members in Kentucky, as a result of late season tornadoes.

“Through Operation Round Up, South River EMC members are able to have tremendous impact on their community,” said Catherine O’Dell, VP of Member Services and PR, South River EMC.

“The $2.7 million of member contributions has paid great dividends to the community by improving emergency services, educational enhancements, cultural opportunities and enriching overall support services.”

Did you know that the small amount you donate through Operation Round Up every month amounts to no more than $6 a year? And that this small donation adds to more to help hundreds of children, families and individuals each year? Operation Round Up is a voluntary program that enables members of South River EMC to round up their electric bill to the next whole dollar.

For example, if a bill is $203.43, the bill rounds up to $204 and the extra 57¢ is deposited into the Community Assistance Corporation fund. South River EMC accepts and reviews applications on a quarterly basis. The next due date is February 18, by 5 p.m. Applications, as well as guidelines, can be found online at sremc.com.

Please note, handwritten applications are not accepted. Be sure to download the latest application to ensure you have the most updated requirements.

South River EMC is a locally owned and operated electric cooperative, which provides electric service to 46,000 homes, farms and businesses in parts of Harnett, Cumberland, Sampson, Johnston and Bladen counties.