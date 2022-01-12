New COVID cases spike in Sampson

COVID-19 Report – Week ending Jan. 7, 2021 Total Number of Tests Reported to Date: 35,548 Positive Test Results: 12,949 (466 additional since 12/30) Negative Test Results: 22,599 COVID Reported Deaths to Date: 147 (1 additional since 12/30)

There were 466 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Sampson County health officials from Dec. 31 to Jan. 7, nearly double the new positives reported the week before. As cases continue to climb and hospitalizations across the state spike, county health officials announced regular testing dates at two local sites through the end of January.

The two-week case rate for Sampson County stood at 1,979 per 100,000 residents as of Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That number has nearly tripled from the 707 per 100,000 as one week ago. The case rate stood at 230 cases per 100,000 in early December.

There were 243 new cases reported in Sampson from Dec. 23-30., which was more than the total new cases reported in the nearly two weeks before that. Local health officials reported 215 cases from Dec. 10-22, according to previous numbers.

To date, there have been 147 total deaths said to be virus related in Sampson since the pandemic began. That includes one additional death since Dec. 30. While cases are rising again, deaths are once again plateuing after a local spike in October and November, the numbers show.

In the COVID-19 testing report from the Sampson County Health Department, positive test results for the week ending Jan. 7 totaled 12,949 and negative test results totaled 22,599 since the start of the pandemic.

The Sampson County Health Department announced modifications to its testing availability, along with associated dates when it willoffer Rapid and PCR COVID-19 Testing (while supplies last). That includes Tuesday testing at the Sampson County Expo Center and Thursday testing at the Sampson County Health Department.

On Tuesday, Jan. 11, Tuesday, Jan. 18, and Tuesday, Jan. 25, testing will be available at Sampson County Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton, from 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. The parking lot will be closed from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and at 4 p.m.

On Thursday, Jan. 13, Thursday, Jan. 20, and Thursday, Jan. 27, testing will take place at Sampson County Health Department, 360 County Complex Road, Clinton, from 8-10 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. Use the first main entrance off Rowan Road to go around County Complex Road toward the CashPoints ATM. Use the loop driveway in front of Building E.

There is no appointment necessary. Drive-thru testing only. County officials are asking citizens to stay in their vehicles and do not come inside the building.

Bring all Medicaid, Medicare and Insurance cards. Those who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19, or are having symptoms, are urged to get tested. Those experiencing symptoms should call their health care provider or the Health Department on the COVID Line at 910-490-1056.

Statewide, 18,254 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported, whihc was just below the 18,571 reported on Dec. 30, which was 60% higher than the previous record of 11,581 set in January 2021. Newly reported cases stood at 12,989 one week ago. Daily cases stood at 3,720 to begin the month of December.

Statewide COVID hospitalizations, as of Monday, tallied 3,850, up significantly from the 2,722 one week ago. By comparison, there were 1,202 at the beginning of December and 2,258 on Dec. 30, according to the NCDHHS.

Booster wait time shortened

The FDA now authorizes and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends individuals who received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine get a booster dose after five months. This announcement from federal agencies comes just three days after the announcement of a shortened wait time for a booster from six months to five months for individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine.

Current recommendation for COVID-19 boosters is:

• Those who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine should get a booster five months after their last dose.

• Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should get a booster two months after their initial dose.

Anyone ages 12 and older should receive a booster. The CDC also recommends a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 who have compromised immune systems.

Adults may receive any brand of the COVID-19 vaccine for their booster, while children 12 to 17 can only receive Pfizer. NCDHHS encourages individuals to speak with a doctor, nurse or pharmacist if they have questions about what booster is right for them.

Boosters are available anywhere COVID-19 vaccines are available. People do not need a doctor’s note to get a booster shot. Individuals who want to receive a booster will need to know the dates of any past COVID-19 vaccinations as well as the vaccine brand they originally received. Paper vaccination cards are helpful but may not be necessary. At-home vaccination and free transportation may be available.

More information about COVID-19 vaccine boosters is available on NCDHHS’s website.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in North Carolina or to find a vaccine location, visit MySpot.nc.gov or call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center for free at 888-675-4567.