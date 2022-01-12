School campuses close due to COVID; emergency meeting called

The Sampson County Schools Board of Education has called an emergency meeting after two schools in the district have had campuses closed for the rest of the week due to COVID and lack of staff, pushing schools to go virtual.

Roseboro Elementary and Roseboro-Salemburg Middle both have had campuses closed in what staff is coining a “functional closure.”

The Sampson County Schools Board of Education will hold an emergency-called meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Sampson County Board of Education, Board Room 437 Rowan Road, Clinton. The purpose of the meeting is to take action on the approval of Plan A (required face-covering) or Plan B (optional face-covering).

Roseboro Elementary and Roseboro-Salemburg Middle schools have not closed, but instead have transitioned to virtual learning effective Jan. 12-14. Students will still be in learning mode, receiving instruction and assignments from their teachers either through Google classroom or paper assignments, school officials said.

Students and staff will return to campus on Jan. 18 for face-to-face instruction, the statement read.

Not masking has an impact on who has to quarantine, according to the most current guidelines. The school district recently reduced quarantine periods from 10 to five days as it relates to COVID.

Up until November 2021, masks were required in certain areas, like in the cafeteria and in hallways. Those are the areas where numerous students congregate from different classes.

As it has been since the start of the pandemic, students and staff are required to wear masks on buses, as they are considered public transportation under Federal control.

The use of face coverings is required only when on school buses or other school transportation vehicles, subject to the exclusions and exemptions in the CDC Order that requires the wearing of face coverings on all public transportation conveyances.