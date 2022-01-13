City, company address waste spill problems

Corporate Truckload Manager Sandy Huggins discussed driver concerns with Valley Proteins, among other issues. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

CLINTON — An animal waste and byproducts hauler has found itself in the sights of the City of Clinton, which is aiming to reduce the number of spills in the city limits.

The City Council meeting for the first Tuesday of the month drew much discussion on the matter, with the City Manager, Mayor, NC State Highway Patrol, local law enforcement coming toe-to-toe with the owner and operators of the facility, identified as Valley Proteins Inc. Company officials addressed the preventative measures already being taken, but also expressed apprehension at taking the full load of blame.

Mayor Lew Starling sent them a letter notifying them of the problem to discuss this “growing problem,” he said during the Council’s meeting last week,

City Manager Tom Hart said that he brought this up informally back in November of last year.

“We have these trucks that are going through the community that are essentially hauling animal parts, fecal matter and other agricultural byproducts,” said Hart. “They are spilling along roadways. They are not spilling as a result of a collision or accident, but because the trucks are having to stop suddenly because of traffic signals or other common roadway occurrences.”

Hart said that the spills vary, with everything from small spills of grease to “tremendous volumes of God-awful byproducts.”

“They are horrible to respond to,” he said.

Staff has met several times in response to the ongoing concern, along with other agencies, the city manager noted. Hart said that they had two spills in the two weeks after they sent their letter. It is a matter of getting messes cleaned up, and accountability, Hart said.

Around Thanksgiving, there was a massive spill on Faircloth Freeway that shut down traffic for close to six hours, he said.

“It’s an inconvenience to the motoring public and a drain on my employees who have to respond to it,” he said.

Not to mention all of this puts a strain on local law enforcement that has to babysit closed roads for safety, officials said. They have had over 20 spills in the last three years alone, over half of which occurred in 2021, according to numbers provided by law enforcement.

“There were 11 in 2021,” said Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis. “Obviously the frequency is not decreasing, but increasing. Several of these 11 incidents, the trucks failed to remain on scene.”

One of these spills caused over $3,000 in property damage after an accident, he said.

Starling asked Davis what kind of cooperation they were getting as far as help cleaning up these spills, and it was noted that there have been issues of unanswered and unreturned calls.

Part of the issue of assigning fault stems from the fact that all of the spills aren’t directly from Valley Proteins trucks as there are contractors that work for Valley Proteins.

Starling asked whether those contractors have Valley Proteins trailers, and Davis replied in the affirmative. Davis also confirmed that drivers are being charged, as permitted by General Statue.

“We obviously take things like this very seriously,” said Corporate Truckload Manager Sandy Huggins.

Huggins expressed that the President and Owner, J.J. Smith, was present as well as a few other representatives. Valley Proteins is based out of Winchester, Va.

Huggins said that they run over 600 commercial vehicles, and that they deal with things like this all across the United States, and that their owner has had substantial expenses to get the equipment to contain spills.

Huggins also said that they rerouted trucks around the county at the request of Smith, with trucks taking Five Bridge Road to access the Sampson County Landfill on Hwy. 24. He said that they have also installed cameras to address driving behaviors like the sudden stops.

“We do take exception that all of these spills are Valley Proteins’ obviously,” he said. “We don’t know who these spills are, but we are the big dog in the park, right?”

He stated that they send their own cleanup crews, or contracted ones, when “no one knows who spilled the material” and that they did that because they wanted to be good neighbors.

“Why would you have any spills if you have the proper equipment?” asked Starling, who then followed up asking whether they were hauling with just canvas on top and hoping it doesn’t spill out.

Huggins responded that some of their trailers are just canvas on top.

Starling mentioned the 11 spills, and Huggins countered that they were not Valley Proteins spills.

Starling then fired back describing the situation as deplorable.

“I’m saying that you would agree that 11 spills within the City limits of Clinton, or any contractor, or whoever it is, of this type, it’s deplorable, would you not?” the mayor inquired.

“I don’t think that there should be any spill, on any roadway, public roadway, proving a nuisance for others to have to deal with,” said Huggins.

“So you believe one is too much,” said Starling.

“Absolutely,” said Huggins.

“So what are you doing to stop it?” asked Starling.

Councilman Neal Strickland asked Huggins whether there was any reason that anyone should see a Valley Proteins truck on Hwy. 24 in front of Walmart.

Huggins clarified, saying that they do run trucks that are not loaded.

Strickland stated that he saw a Valley Proteins truck in front of Walmart around Thanksgiving with city crews cleaning up the mess.

“I witnessed that,” said Strickland. “So I do know that either your protocol of not coming through town with loaded trucks is not being adhered to by your drivers, which could happen, due to time frames, trying to get to the landfill on time.”

Huggins said that it happens because “they failed to follow the directions that they are given” and that it “had nothing to do with any of the other stuff.” He also said that if they fail to follow that they will be held accountable.

Strickland said that since they have that ability to track, that they should be able to cross-reference a list provided from law enforcement with their routes and see who is where and what is happening.

Huggins said that that has already happened with every known spill.

The owner, Smith, said that they always know where there trucks are, but that they don’t always know where the contractors are. He explained that he generally gives the benefit of a doubt, and that sometimes a driver might not realize something has spilled until they get out and see the stains on their equipment.

“You can choose to believe that they know that they spilled and they drove away and didn’t care, or you can choose to believe that they spilled and were not aware of it.”

He said that they go back on the contractors when there is a spill and that the contractors are responsible for that. Smith said that that is part of their contract.

Smith said that they have invested in $3 million in covered trailers.

“Most of this stuff is difficult to haul without spilling,” said Smith.

He said that when they have reports, it’s very often drivers that have been with them less than a year.

“We are here to do what we can to help,” said Smith, who also added that items have been staged to help with cleanup. “We want to keep the communications open and do what we can.”

“We all have to coexist, but what’s happening now is not working,” said Starling.

