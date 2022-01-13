Gillim Foundation aims to gives back

Ed Gillim, left, with Sgt. Thompson from the Elizabethtown Police Department. They, along with the Gillim Foundation, teamed up to bring gifts to families in Bladen County.

An ongoing mission to give back and to honor the legacy of his parents is the reason the Gillim Foundation started its annual Toy Drive. Thanks to that, families across multiple counties were able to receive gifts for Christmas even after the holidays past.

As an event that’s been going strong for the last half decade, there were items aplenty for families to receive from their distributions. They gave out bicycles, puzzles, games, pocketbooks, portable speakers, scooters and of course large varieties of toys.

“When I started out it was with only a few toys in the closet and we got a few toys here and there then it just grew,” Ed Gillim said. “As the people’s need grew, so did our donations. I also got a lot of help from old contacts that I had in my corner during my time as police chief.”

“Every year we get monetary donations, toy donations, we got clothes, bicycles and this year we even had hand-woven sweaters for the kids from one of our donors,” Gillim said.

The event this time around had them giving gifts in multiple counties and cities all over North Carolina. They visited Clinton, Garland, Leland, Wilmington and places in New Hanover County and many more, even a place outside North Carolina.

“One of the places we didn’t get the chance to do was Dunn, but we had a family contact us from Yonkers, N.Y., and we shipped presents to them,” Gillim said. “We even got help from the chief from Elizabethtown PD — him and his wife helped us purchase toys for that area.”

“We’re branching out each year; we, of course, helped in Ivanhoe and with them included we visited about seven or eight different cities,” he added.

The Gillim Foundation didn’t stop giving just because Christmas ended. They’d help families in Clinton who contacted them afterwards.

“We actually got text and Facebook messages from people around the Clinton area after the holidays that told us they didn’t get to have a Christmas,” he said. “So we are going help them out.”

“We might’ve had more of a challenge this year, but we lived up to what we strive for, we stuck to it and we were blessed to have those items for people,” he added.

As its founder, Gillim shared the reason on why he started the toy drive, his parents own deeds being the catalyst.

“It started five years ago and the Gillim Foundation started about the same time,” he said. “This started as a memory to my father, Edward Maccie Gillim, he was a mentor and he helped out a lot with kids, the Boys and Girls Club and within the community in general.”

“He actually passed away from multiple sclerosis in 1996 and so we do this in the memory of him and how he did things around the community and how he raised his family,” Gillim added.

“My mother, Alice Gillim, is still living and this is also to help her because she’s active in her community as well,” Gillim said. “While she’s not as active as we are, she’s still a pillar in her community; I’m proud of her and all this is for the both of them together.”

Gillim also shared that for any families to be on the receiving end of this event for next, they just need to contact him. He can be reached by calling 910-874-4727 or by inbox at www.facebook.com/edward.gillim.

“All people need to do is inbox me and us know that they need something,” Gillim said. “We’ve already got volunteers that’ve signed up to help us with distribution and collecting items for this year.”

“I’d just like to reiterate that we don’t just do this around the time of year for giving,” he said. “Far beyond that time, we continue to give all year and we plan to give even more this year, especially around the summer time.”

“This is all something that me and wife LaTonya enjoy doing, she’s really an inspiration and my motivator,” Gillim added. “We’re equally yoked in supporting each other in the community and so this is just what we do.”

