Sampson Master Gardeners honored

Dempsey Craig Courtesy photo

At the December meeting of the Sampson County Master Gardener Volunteers, Sue Williams was the recipient of the 2021 President’s Award for her exceptional contributions as treasurer and her ongoing dedicated service as an active volunteer. Ann Butler was recognized as Volunteer of the Year for her service as president and for her participation in Master Gardener projects and activities throughout 2021. Long-standing Master Gardener Dempsey Craig was recognized for accumulating 2000 hours of volunteer service.