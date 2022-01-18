Paying respects to King

The skit, “A Sneeze Away from Death” which was enacted by community members. This scene is from when Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated at the Lorraine Motel just outside his room on April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tenn. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent One notable event of the time period was the Greensboro Four. Four African American students from North Carolina A&T State University staged a sit-in at Woolworths, a popular retail store that was known for refusing to serve African Americans at its lunch counter. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Duke Energy Progress presented a donation for the committee as the platinum sponsor. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Willadean Roseboro was recognized f as the “MLK Community Image Award - I Have A Dream” recipient. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

CLINTON — Respect was raised in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday at the Sampson Agri-Expo Center in the annual business reception.

The Multi-Cultural Business Committee of the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce hosted the event, which drew hundreds of business and community leaders from across the county.

Patty P. Cherry, Co-chair of the Multicultural Committee, opened the event and Apostle Marcus Becton shared the invocation. Phyllis Jackson, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority of the Rho Omega Omega Chapter, Clinton, shared a welcome.

“Martin Luther King did so many things for this country, and he did it bravely and without bias,” said Jackson.

“We are proud to host this event honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King,” said Chamber Director Matt Stone. “This year is the 75th anniversary of the Sampson-Clinton Chamber of Commerce. I couldn’t help but think how different our membership looked then than what it is now. That’s a direct example of the work that Dr. King did throughout his life.”

Clinton Mayor Lew Starling expressed his grave concern that there was only one application put into place for the position that is now vacant in District 5. Councilman Darue Bryant just recently put in his letter of resignation as of this last meeting.

“My advice to everyone here is that we have to be happy in turbulent times,” said Starling. “And number two, let’s stay in our lane of travel.”

Carol Worley, from the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Clinton Chapter, read the mission statement. Dr. Ted Thomas narrated the skit, “A Sneeze Away from Death,” which was enacted by community members.

The skit traverses multiple events, from Rosa Parks refusing to give up her seat to the assassination of King.

Additional recognitions were made by Cherry, and City Planner Mary Rose. Stephanie Graham presented vendors and businesses which came out to the lobby. A special presentation was made to Willa Roseboro, the Chamber assistant, for her dedication to the cause.

The Rev. Eric Grubb, rector at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Clinton, gave the benediction and grade for the meal that was prepared. Folks were able to grab the prepackaged plates and take them out on their way.

Numerous businesses and sponsors made the event possible, from community organizations, churches, administrative offices, elected officials.

A new tradition was added to the event, with special recognition coming for new businesses that have opened up recently.

