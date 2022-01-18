Man facing sex offenses in Sampson

A local man is facing a slew of felonies in multiple counties, stemming from allegations of sexual offenses on three juvenile victims, according to reports from Sampson County Sheriff’s officials, which refered to a complaint filed on the suspect nearly five years ago.

In May 2017, a complaint was filed with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office regarding sexual misconduct involving Arturo Torres-Pineda, 24, and three juvenile victims, sheriff’s reports state.

“Investigators established enough probable cause to file warrants on Torres-Pineda, but he was able to evade authorities since this time,” Sheriff Lt. Marcus Smith stated.

Deputies with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office recently received information regarding a possible location on Torres-Pineda in Harnett County. Working in coordination with the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, Sampson deputies were able to take Torres-Pineda into custody on fugitive warrants inside Harnett.

Torres-Pineda was subsequently charged with first degree statutory sex offense with a child, crimes against nature and indecent liberties with a child. Bond was set in the amount of $1,150,000.

Torres-Pineda also has warrants pending in other counties, including Duplin.

According to jail reports, in addition to the sex-related charges in Sampson, Torres-Pineda is facing charges out of Duplin, including second degree sexual offense, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, crimes against nature, consuming alcohol less than 19, speeding, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce and possession of malt beverage/unfortified win not 19/20.

Court records through N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Torres-Pineda, when he was just 17, was convicted in February 2015 of misdemeanor larceny and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance in Duplin County. He was given a suspended sentence.