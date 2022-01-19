Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 16 — Bermudez Vasquez Rogelio Humberto, 51, of 246 Beverly Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of cocaine, possession of controlled substance on jail premises and no operator’s license. Bond set at $50,500; court date is Jan. 21.

• Jan. 16 — Mildred Michelle Suggs, 40, of 417 Devane St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $9,500; court date is Jan. 31.

• Jan. 16 — Harold Dale Naylor, 42, of 3324 Tyndall Bridge Road, Salemburg, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is March 16.

• Jan. 17 — Robert Clifton Warren, 20, of 81 Poole Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Jan. 21.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.