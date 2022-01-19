Local businesses touted

William Sankey, of William J. Sankey, Jr. and Associates and Safari Music Company Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Lynn Sankey, INCredible Potential Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Kimberly Faison, from Kim’s Vinyl Barn, said she saw a need for her business in Clinton. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Tameka Robinson, of 810 Studios, shared about her business at the Martin Luther King, Jr. business reception Monday. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

CLINTON — Five new Black-owned businesses were recognized Monday at the Martin Luther King Jr. business reception, highlighting fresh talent that is establishing a foothold in the community.

“This is something that we have added to our program, because we are excited to have new businesses in the community,” said Patty Cherry, co-chair of the Multicultural Business Committee. “This is something that we have prayed for over the years and this year it has come to life.”

Stephanie Graham introduced the vendors and new businesses. She runs a wellness center in downtown Clinton at 106 Sampson St.

“I can remember when I was a young girl I used to have a paper route at the local newspaper, walking downtown, selling those 30 to 35 cent newspapers, and I said to myself, that’s a dream of mine one day,” she said.

“It’s an honor to stand before you as a proud business and property owner.”

Tameka Robinson has opened up 810 Studios at 313-A Vance St..

“Some of you all know me, I was the former Democratic Party Chairwoman for about four or five years.”

Robinson offers a full studio for everything from video production to recording.

“It is a full production studio, lights, camera, online streaming — anything you need, anything you need to produce, if you’re a content creator or have an idea for a T.V. show, or an idea for a podcast.”

Kimberly Faison, from Kim’s Vinyl Barn, shared her story.

“Kim’s Vinyl Barn did not start in a store front,” she said. “I started in my kitchen as just a crafter.”

Faison said that she was printing items for her family, friend, and church members.

“I noticed that we needed a place that we could go to buy the materials that we needed,” she said. “I created Kim’s Vinyl Barn so that other hobbyists would have a place to go purchase the items that they need.”

Her shop can do everything from custom t-shirts to tumblers to car coasters.

INCredible Potential provides educational support services to anyone that needs them, from students to parents needing help navigating the web.

Lynn Sankey said that her business is located on McKoy Street.

“We offer tutorial services, from pre-k to college, in all content areas,” she said.

“We are in a time when our community needs to step up more than ever with education.”

In addition to all of that, she said that they also help high school students search for colleges and apply for scholarships, as well as prepare for admissions testing.

“We are here even for parents who need help with remote learning, how to navigate the computer.”

William Sankey, of William J. Sankey, Jr. and Associates and Safari Music Company, said that the music company provides music lessons, piano and voice lessons.

“We assist musicians and soloists, and families needing musicians for weddings,” he said.

The other business provides insurance products, along with other services.

Cornell Whitehead, of Ultimate Limousine and Transportation LLC, said that he offers numerous transportation services.

“I have been traveling and driving a limousine since 2006,” he said. “I started my business in 2020. Anyone that likes to go to football games, hockey games, we are going to the PNC arena Friday.”

Transportation is available for a variety of activities, and he also has other agencies that he contracts with that provide services like party buses.

“If you have any transportation needs on luxury level, please call us,” he said.

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.