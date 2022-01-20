East Park eyes reopening

COVID has partly led to another East Park Cinema closure, the other being staffing. Owners are seeking to fill 10 positions, eight staff and two managers, with a hopeful reopening set for February. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent One of the two hiring signs in the windows at East Park Cinema. Managers and team members are being sought. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

CLINTON — For locals that still enjoy that movie-going experience, the wait for that indulgence could soon be over as East Park Cinema is prepping to reopen.

East Park, located at 122 Southeast Blvd. in Clinton, has been open and closed at different intervals due to the ongoing COVID pandemic. It is currently closed, a closure that has been cited as temporary. Partly due to COVID, the closing was also attributed to needs for repairs and restaffing.

East Park Cinema has been owned by Paris and Potter Management Corporation out of Fayetteville for over 20 years. As their chief operating officer, Steve West, elaborated more on why they closed once more.

“We were temporarily closed due to COVID and staffing shortages and we also replaced our Coke system,” he said. “That’s it, the Coke systems been replaced. As soon as I get some staffing hired up, we will reopen and we are very anxious and eager to reopen.”

Since the hardware has been replaced, all that’s left is the staff. According to West, they are looking to hire 10 new crew members before reopening. This includes eight regular staff employees and two managers.

“Anyone interested in applying for management or employees we have a sign promptly displayed in the window with the contact phone number,” West said. “We’re paying our regular team members up to $12 an hour and $20 for management.”

West said they’re still having trouble filling out the staff.

“We are up against the same thing that other employers are, there’s just not enough people looking to work — or at least that’s the phrase I use,” West said. “There just doesn’t seem to be enough looking to go back as there are jobs that are available for them.”

With those being the only objectives holding up the reopening West gave an estimation on when they plan to reopen.

“I hope to have reopened in about three weeks, which from now will be about the second week in February,” he said.

For those that wish to inquire about one of the 10 open positions, call 919-389-6639.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.