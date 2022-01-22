Clinton City Schools gets ABC check

CLINTON — During the first Board of Education meeting of 2022, the board received a large gift from the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission.

The meeting was opened up by a presentation from ABC Commission Board chairperson Perry Solice. After his presentation, he awarded a check to Clinton City Schools. The ABC Commission is mandated to give a portion of its profits to the schools and, as part of that mandate, Solice awarded CCS $59,940.

“It’s always wonderful to see Perry, not only is Perry a fellow Kiwanian, but he is also a member of our ABC Board and every time we see him he’s got a check for the city schools,” Superintendent Wesley Johnson said with glee.

“We enjoy coming to this board and we enjoy what you all do for the children here in the Clinton City School system,” Solice said.

In Solice’s presentation he noted some of the difficulties that they’ve faced this year in dealing with the ongoing COVID issue.

“Last time I was here I was working at the health department — I retired back in March so I feel great,” he said with a laugh. “So the cafeterias don’t have to worry about me coming around doing expectations anymore.”

“The story this year is that we’ve had to deal with the COVID issues and keeping our employees. That’s been an ongoing issue for everybody,” Solice said. “Also getting inventory — we’ve got a new system in Raleigh and we’re still getting people up to speed to run them has been another issue. There’s sometimes been a little slack, but despite all that we’ve gotten through it and we’ve had another very good year.”

Solice also highlighted the schools drug and alcohol program.

“I want to go back and talk about your drug and alcohol program. In the past years, when it started when we made our contribution and teachers got computers. To help make teaching the program a little better they got information from the state board called ‘Talk it out’ or ‘Alcoholic Abuse in Education.’”

“These things are all free for teachers to pull up in the classroom and go over it with the kids and students, which is really good.”

He also noted that CCS received an activity bus from them with last year’s funding that Johnson said has been put to good use.

“As he noted the funds from last year were distributed to assist us with the purchase of an athletic activity bus,” Johnson said. “I do believe that it paid for about 65% or 70% of the total cost of the bus and it looks great. We’ve been using it and driving it and it’s definitely been good for our students and we’re getting a lot of use out of it.”

The North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission (NC ABC Commission) is an independent state agency housed in the NC Department of Public Safety with a direct report to the Governor’s Office. The Commission provides uniform control over the sale, purchase, transportation, manufacture, consumption and possession of all alcoholic beverages in the state. Nationally, North Carolina is one of 17 control states/jurisdictions and is a member of the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association.

Solice left the board with this at the end of his speech.

“When you get through advertising Teacher and Student of the Year and the other thing going on at the variious schools, the last thing you’re suppose to advertise is ‘Don’t Drink and Drive‘ and that’s one thing we’re pushing for here.”

“Your program has done a good job in teaching that and I hope you keep it going.”

