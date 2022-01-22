Garland revisits ABC store

The Garland ABC Store located on Ingold Avenue may be able to reopen depending on a few factors. File photo|Sampson Independent The ABC Store in Garland was shuttered in 2016 and is now the topic of discussion for a potential reopening. File photo|Sampson Independent

GARLAND — The Garland Board of Commissioners opened up discussions this week on reopening the ABC store closed a few years ago. Talks took place during the town’s regular meeting Tuesday night.

“I reached out to a store to see if they would take us on,” said Commissioner Barbara Peterson. “They advised me to reach out to Roseboro, where most of our clientele went to.”

Peterson said she spoke with another commissioner, who said that she might know someone who could speak up for them. Roseboro was contacted and they were told they would be put in touch with the Roseboro ABC board.

The process is not expected to be as simple as relicensing the store, according to town officials, as a moratorium was passed for a new board across the entire state. This means that another municipality’s board would have to be willing to take on their store.

Garland Town Clerk Pam Cashwell stated that she had done the closeout when they shut down, and that they have the paperwork. There was also some unpaid invoices, but if the town goes back into it, those do not impact the situation.

The ABC store was closed in August 2016 due to financial issues; however, a later audit demonstrated that revenues were up over 10% from the previous year. The financial issues stemmed from poor management, an audit revealed.

“When they shut it down, we had to sell off all the liquor,” said Cashwell.

She said that Bladen County’s board, particularly Elizabethtown, was very helpful in the process, and bought most of it, and that Clinton bought some as well. This led to a discussion about whether an ABC Board across county lines could be their sponsor, and they agreed that the matter needed to be further researched.

In 2016, Matt McLean, an auditor from S. Preston Douglas & Associates, LLP (SPD&A), spoke about the situation. The firm audited the store for several years.

“It’s unfortunate that the management could not carry on this ABC Board,” McLean said.

The report said that the net position was more than $14,000 at the end of the year.

“One of the areas that caused the ABC Board not to continue was operating under a negative unrestricted net position,” he said at the time. “It was negative $2,242. An ABC Board or any organization cannot operate with a net position that way.”

At the time, operating revenues were at $242,287, taxes at $53,923 and cost of goods sold was $132,524. Gross profits on sales were more than $53,840, yet is was falling short of the desired mark. McLean said the gross profit percentage that the state ABC Board looks for is somewhere between 23 and 25%. Garland ABC was at 22.4%.

“From a gross profit standpoint, the ABC Board was in OK shape, especially for a store that size,” McLean noted then. “Where it started hurting was down in the operating expenses.”

Those expenses were at $66,473. According to a letter submitted to management and the Garland ABC Board of Directors, SPD&A stated that deposits were not made on a timely basis. A good chunk of money was not cleared by bank officials.

“When we performed the bank reconciliation, we found $4,477 in deposits that did not clear the bank,” SPD&A officials stated. “Daily sales sheets did not include a deposit slip for each day.”

The building on Ingold Avenue that housed the ABC store was closed at one point due to a leak.

