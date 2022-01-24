Clinton man shot, killed following dispute over vehicle wreck

A Clinton man is dead following a shooting Thursday night, for which another man was charged the following day, Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities announced on Monday. The fatal incident was said to stem from a dispute over property damage that occurred in a vehicle wreck, with the suspect allegedly following the victim to his home following the reported collision.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gunshot victim at 2954 H.B. Lewis Road, Clinton, NC. Upon their arrival, deputies discovered a male in front of the residence with apparent gunshot wounds. Sampson County EMS responded to the scene, however the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as William Kenneth Sampson, 35, of 512 Pine Street, Clinton.

Through preliminary investigation, it was determined that the victim was involved in a vehicle crash earlier in the day. An acquaintance of the other party involved in the crash tracked Sampson to his location on H.B. Lewis Road, where an altercation occurred, leaving Sampson dead as a result. The suspect was identified as Daniel Tajh Moore, 24, of 630 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, who reportedly fled the scene following the shooting.

A BOLO (Be On The Lookout) was immediately issued for Moore.

On Friday, Moore turned himself in to deputies at the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office. Moore has been charged with murder and placed in the Sampson County Detention Center without privilege of bond.

“This was a senseless act of violence over property damage that could have been resolved legally,” Sheriff Jimmy Thornton stated. “Now, one family is burying a loved one and another is grieving over young man who may spend the rest of his life in prison or worse.”

Investigators are continuing with their investigation into the matter.