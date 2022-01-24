Snowy scenes in Sampson’s seat

Marcus Smith, working with Scott Spell’s crew, spreads salt along one of the Cooper Drive entrances to Sampson Regional Medical Center so that hospital workers and patients could have easy access to the facility.
Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent
A plow makes its way through Clinton.
Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent
This plant basket was filled with powder after a heavy snowfall left close to half a foot across some parts of the county.
Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent
Snowy scenes in Sampson were bountiful after Sampson’s largest snow in years.
Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent
A plow makes its way up McKoy Street toward Johnson Street in Clinton.
Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent
A snowman with a scooter. Snowmen were plentiful on Saturday in Sampson, but many were gone by Monday.
Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent
A snowman on McKoy Street took root early Saturday.
Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent
Sampson Street was one of the many that was covered Saturday morning. Most streets were cleared later that day and into Sunday.
Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent
The garden at First United Methodist Church in Clinton.
Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent
Butler Avenue was down to one lane Saturday morning.
Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent
A bird house on Butler Drive caked with fresh snow.
Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent
Snow had to be cleared at the hospital campus, with blowers and plows utilized to ensure the path was clean.
Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent
A look toward First Baptist Church from Vance Street.
Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent
The Milling Around art piece in downtown Clinton, the millstone nearly buried in the powder.
Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent
A look down Vance Street, as one motorists traverses the limited space Saturday morning.
Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent
A couple residents appreciate the newly-fallen snow late Friday night.
Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent
The City of Clinton sign and a nearby hydrant were buried in a mound of snow in the downtown after a snow late Friday night and into the morning Saturday left close to half a foot of the fluffy stuff across the county, the largest accumulation in a single snow event in years. Little evidence remained as a new week began this week.
