City manager Hart set to depart position

CLINTON — City Manager Tom Hart is leaving for a position with the City of Conover, Clinton officials announced on Friday.

Hart will continue in his capacity with the city for the next month. It is a tenure that began on Dec. 29, 2017, coming from his position as town manager for Boiling Springs, where he was for five years. Prior to that he was the assistant town manager of Dodson.

“Clinton has been with a long line of excellent city managers,” said a release from Mayor Lew Starling.

“Mr. Hart sat down with me to tell me the news he had accepted a job offer from the City of Conover,” said Starling, who said it is next door to Hickory.

Hart expressed his gratitude toward the city’s elected officials.

“He’s taking on a professional opportunity to manage a larger staff and a bigger budget,” said Starling. “I’m sorry to see him leave and I wish him and his family nothing but the best.”

To facilitate a smooth transition, it is expected that Hart will continue through March 4, and the city will focus on appointing a professional interim manager.

During his time in Clinton, Hart has completed numerous major projects, from GIS mapping of the city’s water and sewer infrastructure, handling crisis like Hurricane Florence, and adding additional housing to District 5.

Hart earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science at Appalachian State in 2008 and a Master of Public Administration Degree in 2010. Before Hart accepted the position, interim city managers were handling the city’s affairs.

