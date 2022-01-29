Autryville audit reveals positive growth

Mark Hedgepeth, a partner at Haigh, Byrd, and Lambert, LLP, during his financial presentation for Autryville’s year-end audit. Hedgepeth announced at that end that he was retiring after working with the town for 42 years. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

AUTRYVILLE — During the recent town board meeting, Mark Hedgepeth, a partner at Haigh, Byrd, and Lambert, LLP, an accounting firm, came to present the town’s annual year-end audit from June, 30 2021. During Hedgepeth’s financial presentation, he noted that Autryville had increases across the board compared to the year prior.

The opening item was the balance sheet of the governmental funds, which showed the cash and cash equivalents for Autryville. For the year, in the General Fund their assets were $402,000 which Hedgepeth says was an overall increase of about $59,000 compared to the prior year.

He also said that they had restricted cash and cash equivalents of $11,118 which represents their funds that are restricted for Powell Bill. Restricted fund being any cash balance that has been earmarked for specific or limited use.

Hedgepeth also touched on the the towns fund balances which of June, 30, was $428,000 of which $396,000 were unassigned and available to spend that year. He’d explain in more detail just what these numbers meant for the town.

“As comparison the available fund balance to the current years expenditures is used as a performance indicator by the LGC (Local Government Commission),” he said. “With this we can see the towns fund balance at year end was $396,000 compared to the expenditures at year’s end which was $138,000 which shows that you had a reserve of 304% of what the current year’s expenditures were.”

“This represents a reserve of about 36 months and just to but that into prospective the information for LGC says a minimum fund balance for similar municipality would be 71%,” he continued. “

“So were doing really good then is what you’re saying,” Mayor Grayson Spell said.

“The minimum would be 71%, but the average for similar municipalities is 132% and the account is little over 300, so that’s good,” Hedgepeth said.

“That’s fantastic,” Spell chimed in.

The statement of revenue for expenditures ,which held their income statement, was Hedgepeth’s following topic. On it he noted that their total generation of revenue from the General Fund was $201,687. Hedgepeth said the previous year’s earnings were about $160,000 and that their total expenses came in at just over $138,000.

He’d go into a deeper breakdown of where their revenue was gained.

“If you look back at revenues, the composition of it, you’ll see about 31% of that came from property taxes,” Hedgepeth said. “About 39% is unrestricted and for the governmental, which is the state share revenue for sales and franchise tax. In the expenditures of the $138,000 — approximately 29% — had to do with the general government expenditures and 55% is classified as environmental protect or sanitation, so that’s the majority for the town expenditures.”

“With this same information we can take a look at the comparison to what was budgeted,”he continued. “So the total revenues at $201,000 exceeded what was budget by $27,000 and the total expenditures at $138,000 was actual less than what was budgeted by $35,000. With this you have positive variance of $63,000 over what was budgeted so again these are more positives.”

He also mentioned that the excess of revenues over expenditures for the income of profit showed $63,114 for the year end, the prior year’s amount was about $35,000.

In the proprietary fund which is the water fund, Hedgepeth said their cash position at year’s end was $51,000 which an increase from year prior by about $15,000. Their total net position for the fund balance of the water fund at year’s end was $252,660. Of that $41,413 was unrestricted which was an increase from prior year by about $13,000.

In the income statement of the water fund ,Hedgepeth revealed more positives. Their total revenue was $101, 880 which was increase of about $10, 000 and their operating expenses were roughly $102,000 which was down by about $3,000. Prior year they had a loss in operations of $192 and last year it was little over a $13,000 total loss.

“In summary, the town’s financial position in June 2021 was very good,” Hedgepeth said. “Overall, operating expenses indicate that the town outperformed the budgeted expectations in all areas.”

