Four eyeing Clinton vacancy

CLINTON — Four residents have expressed their interest in assuming the City Council post January Clinton being vacated by Bishop Darue L. Bryant, who noted his intentions earlier this month of stepping down as representative of the city’s fifth district.

A deadline had been set for Jan. 25 to receive letters of interest from prospective Council appointees at the City Hall.

Those letters are from Nichole Delaine, Eloise Godwin, Wanda Corbett and Maria Boykin-Parker. The appointment will be considered at the city’s regular February meeting, set for Tuesday.

“I am very interested in becoming the newest member on the City Council,” said Nichole Delaine. “First, I am a native of Sampson County and lived in District 5 for over 20 years.”

Delaine said that she is a N.C. Certified Paralegal that is currently working at the N.C. Department of Justice. She said that she has been working in the legal field for over 25 years.

Eloise Godwin, wife of Thaddeus Godwin, expressed her interest.

“We are both interested in being active, productive members of Clinton,” she said. “Since returning to our community we serve in giving back weekly at the Food Band Drive Thru each Thursday at the Clinton Civic Center.”

Godwin said that she grew up in Clinton, and said that she remembered the old days of a booming, vibrant downtown, and hopes to work towards returning to that.

Wanda Corbett wrote that she resided in District 5 and was interested in being considered for the position.

Maria Boykin-Parker was born in Sampson and raised in District 3, but now lives in District 5. She is a graduate of Fayetteville State and works as a Field Representative for the Department of Commerce.

“He told me that this was coming,” said Mayor Lew Starling, of Bryant’s resignation. “We will accept this. We don’t even know when the elections are going to be or when they are going to file.”

“I have been proud to serve the City of Clinton for the last couple of terms as a city Councilman so it is with great gratitude, and a little bit of sorrow, that I must resign from this position,” Bryant said in a letter presented to the Council on Tuesday, at the board’s first meeting of the year.

“I am convinced that I leave behind a solid record that demonstrated my leadership, dedication and personal passions towards building a more equitable community,” said Bryant.

Starling had expressed a desire to fill the position quickly, pushing it to be filled the next meeting on Feb. 1.

“If we had an election coming up I believe that we could wait. But I do not believe that we can wait.”

Starling continued with an explanation that the Council will proceed as they have in the past.

“We will have a very open and transparent way to fill this,” Starling said. “I am going to ask anyone that wishes to be considered for this position to get a letter to the City Manager and to Town Clerk by the close of business on Jan. 25 addressing those letters to me, requesting that you be appointed to position, and tell us how you envision that.”

Those interested are expected to attend the meeting, close to the front of the agenda.

“We will ask those persons to speak briefly and why they would wish to be on council,” said Starling.

Tuesday council will make a decision and appoint someone to fill the position. Starling will then give them the oath of office and they would be seated at that time.

City Manager Tom Hart had a prepared letter as well, explaining that despite the end of the term being May 2022, there’s still a lot of work to be done.

“Filling the seat will provide the citizens of District 5 with representation on important city matters in the coming months, including preparing next year’s operating budget and deciding how to spend federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act,” Hart wrote.

Bryant expressed his desire to pursue other passions, which will take him away from Clinton and this state.

“It was a pleasure to work with such a strong team who also shared the same sentiments,” Bryant said. “However, I intend to go on to other opportunities that will further help me to fulfill my purpose, which will require my service outside of our community. Howbeit, this journey will grant opportunities that will enable me to continue to serve the public through faith and deed on a broader platform.”

Bryant is moving on with The Bible Church of Christ, Inc., which he will serve as a pastor. The church and theological institute is headquartered in the Bronx, N.Y.. Bryant came on board in 2017, filling the vacant position for District 5 from the late Maxine Harris. He was elected later that same year.

Currently, seats are opening on Clinton City and Sampson County school boards, as well as on the Clinton City Council and the Sampson County Board of Commissioners. Other local, state and federal posts are also up for grabs, including the Clinton mayoral post, Sampson County Sheriff, Sampson Clerk of Court and others.

Last month, the N.C. Supreme Court suspended candidate filing for all offices for the 2022 primary election, including filing for rescheduled municipal contests, and any separate filing period in January for those contests.

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.