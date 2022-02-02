Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 26 — Justice Allen Wynn, 27, of 52 Leaf Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Feb. 15.

• Jan. 26 — Zundalyn Milagros Ortiz, 22, of 1120 Armadillo Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with carrying a concealed gun and failure to comply with monies. Bond set at $498; court date is Feb. 7.

• Jan. 27 — Andrew Dylan Moore, 25, of 276 N. Herring Ave., Garland, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 21.

• Jan. 28 — Robert Allen Boone, 47, of 3034 Old Mintz Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Feb. 4.

• Jan. 29 — Nina Kaylinda Huffin, 41, of 1570 S. Dobson Chapel Road, Magnolia, was charged with defrauding innkeeper. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Feb. 15.

• Jan. 29 — Justin Clayton Dabbs, 28, of 643 W. Second St., Garland, was charged with cyberstalking and violation of court order. No bond set; court date is Feb. 15.

• Jan. 29 — Tuan That Ton, 52, of 109 Raven Ridge Road, Goldsboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Feb. 4.

• Jan. 30 — Jaharia Liz Fernandez, of Carolina Avenue, Clinton, was charged with school attendance law violation. No bond set; court date is Feb. 16.

• Jan. 30 — Edward Micah Howard, 29, of 1208 Bearskin Road, Salemburg, was charged with possession of firearm by felon and possession of stolen firearm. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Feb. 4.

• Jan. 30 — Mekka Staton, 24, of 191 Merry Oaks Lane, Turkey, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods/property and failure to appear on a count of driving while license revoked . Bond set at $15,500; court date is Feb. 4.

• Jan. 30 — Diauston Cornell Hasell, 30, of 705 S. Best St., Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Feb. 4.

• Jan. 30 — Alexi Javier, 41, of 27 Saint Charles Lane, Clinton, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $1,500; court date is March 22.

• Jan. 30 — Russell Wayne Hunter, 55, of 224 Beaman St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 17.

• Jan. 30 — Kevin Scott, 24, of 33 Alton’s Lane, Turkey, was charged with assault on a female and failure to appear. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 14.

• Jan. 30 — Joshua Leon Boykin, 36, of 2072 Claudes Drag Road, Roseboro, was charged with assault on a female. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 22.

• Jan. 31 — Bobby Allen Bryant, 40, of 892 Overland Road, Clinton, was charged with cyberstalking and intimidation. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 22.

• Jan. 31 — James Brett Faircloth, 49, of 1557 Andrews Chapel Road, Roseboro, was charged with violation of court order. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 15.

• Jan. 31 — Jennifer Kay Robinson Moore, 43, of 1275 Honrine Road, Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrant with second degree trespass. Bond set at $2,000; court date is March 3.

• Jan. 31 — Jessica Dawn Williams, 21, of 79 Bikers Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of MDMA, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $3,000; court date is March 18.

• Jan. 31 — Garolina Peterson Carr, 57, of Williams Street, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 28.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.