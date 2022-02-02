Importance of women’s health during pregnancy

January is not only the start of a new year, but the month that holds a day of awareness for our County’s Maternal Mortality Crisis.

The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, also known as ACOG, named Jan. 23, Maternal Health Awareness Day. This day recognizes the importance of Mother’s health and limiting death during pregnancy by working together within our community to reverse negative outcomes.

The Sampson County Health Department (SCHD) is proud to serve its community including those who are pregnant and in need of Prenatal Services within the Maternal Health Clinic. The SCHD has many ways to support women who are in need of pregnancy services. The Health Department offers pregnancy testing and Prenatal care for anyone within Sampson County.

At the Sampson County Health Department, there are two female Nurse Practitioners who see all the pregnant patients. Pregnant patients who need more high-risk care can be seen by a doctor who comes to the clinic weekly. This service allows for more women to stay within their community in which they live while pregnant and during delivery.

With the addition of a new Maternal Health Coordinator as of December 2020, there is continued collaboration with Sampson Regional Medical Center. The SCHD also works with other high-risk hospitals when our pregnant patients require that level of care. Following pregnancy, the Health Department offers post-partum checkups and offers many types of birth control options to help reduce the risk of infant death due to unplanned pregnancies. No patient will ever be turned away for these lifesaving services.

Even though January holds this day of recognizing the mortality crisis of pregnant patients, it is always the Sampson County Health Departments’ top priority within the Maternal Health Clinic, to protect the health and wellness of our pregnant patients and the infants coming into this world.

For more information please call us at, 910-592-1131, extension 4212 to speak to the Maternal Health Coordinator or extension 4001 for an appointment.

Rebecca Hall, BSN RN, is a maternal health coordinator for the Sampson County Health Department.