Beta Club inductions on horizon at Sunset

In an effort to increase student involvement in school and leadership, staff at Sunset Avenue have incorporated the school’s first ever BETA Club.

Sunset will host their first BETA Club induction ceremony at the school, located at 505 Sunset Ave., on Feb. 15. The event is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. until 6:15 p.m.

The National Beta Club or BETA is an organization for fourth through 12th grade students. Its strives to push ideals of academic achievement, character, leadership and service among elementary and secondary school students. The organization has more than 8,750 clubs nationally and internationally. Beta is an academic honors program and was founded in 1934 by a professor from Wofford College, Dr. John W. Harris. Its motto is “Let Us Lead By Serving Others.”

“We are just so excited about doing this; we have several advisors coming together to put together for the students,” Sunset guidance counselor, Tokesia Underwood said. “We just thought it’d be a good idea to get our kids more involved in the leadership aspect moving over into the middle school so that they’ll have some experience. So we’ve opened this opportunity up to our fourth and fifth grade students.”

This first group of inductees is shaping up to be promising as the invitation to join BETA was extended to 72 students. Of that number 53 of them have currently decided to become members. There will be a few advisor for these new members along with Underwood.

Dayanna Villela, Lisa Green and Christopher Jackson where the fellow influence’s. Jackson was instrumental in bringing this to light and told the story of how BETA reached Sunset.

“I was just trying to think of a way to introduce something that would foster leadership in our school because a lot of our kids need something to focus on that’s positive,” Jackson said. “Because if they didn’t have that then we all know what that could lead to.”

“I got to thinking about what I could do to include positivity and I started reminiscing to my high school days in Beta Club and then I began looking into how to bring it here,” he said.

From there, Jackson reached out to administration and got a resounding ‘yes’ to initiate Beta Club. He then reached out to National Beta Club who helped him establish their academic requirements, which is an overall average of 90% — it was smooth sailing afterwards.

“It feels really great, it’s kind of hard to explain but it makes me happy to see them happy,” he said. “If they can have something positive to focus on, and I was a part of that, then I feel like I’ve done my job.”

