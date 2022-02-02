Group dissolves, donates clinics

An outside look at the Four County Medical Center in Harrells this was another property donated as part of the Rural Health Services, Inc. dissolving. Courtesy Photos

NEWTON GROVE — Giving and providing medical care to those that living in medically undeserved areas was the philosophy behind why Rural Medical Services was formed. Now, after almost five decades of service, the group is disbanding, leaving a gift for Sampson Regional Medical Center.

RMS, based out of Newton Grove, has a clinic property they’ve used and operated there since the 1970s, the Newton Grove Community Health Center. The board for RMS unanimously voted to dissolve on Oct. 5, 2021 due to the aging of its members. As part of that decision, they donated the Newton Grove property to SRMC.

“It just felt like it was time and we weren’t using the property much anymore these days,” RMS Board member Billy Peterson said. “I’ve been with Rural Health from basically the beginning. I wasn’t there when they formed but aside from that I’ve been here ever since.”

“We’ve work closely with Sampson Regional over our many years in Newton Grove through the clinic and it just feels right to leave it to them,” he said. “While Rural Medical Services, Inc. was operating the clinics, Sampson Regional Medical Center was instrumental in the operations, providing managerial and financial oversight and providing cash infusions on numerous occasions.”

SRMC has been making use of the clinic on and on at different parts throughout the properties history. The Sampson Medical Group of Newton Grove is based there now and has been operating the primary care clinic since RMS leased them the property in 2015.

As the Community Wellness Coordinator for SRMC, Robin Palmer shared insight in a statement from the hospital on how they plan to continue using the property.

“Sampson Medical Group of Newton Grove is part of an even greater vision by Sampson Regional Medical Center to improve access to care in rural Sampson County,” the statement said. “Many residents in Sampson County live in what’s considered a medically undeserved area. Access to good healthcare is a challenge in many rural communities, and we believe our presence in Newton Grove helps provide more healthcare options and convenience to patients in that rural area. Ownership of the property strengthens the hospital’s commitment to the Newton Grove community and further highlights its dedication to growing access to care across Sampson County.”

In that same statement it gave heartfelt gratitude on behalf of SRMC to Rural Health Services for entrusting the clinic to the hospital.

“As the Rural Medical Services board made decisions to dissolve its organization, we know the members had options for handling its assets. We are thankful to be entrusted with the facility and have the opportunity to continue using it as intended to serve the health needs of the Newton Grove community.”

“We appreciate the board acknowledging our work to grow access to primary care in the Newton Grove area and applaud their generosity in donating the property.”

The RMS formed following the NC Legislature passing the Emergency Medical Care Act of 1973. It was designed to assist small towns and rural communities where there was inadequate medical care. In September of that same year, Newton Grove was designated the first center approved by the State Office of Rural Health Services.

In May 1974, fundraising efforts begun in the Newton Grove area. Sampson County acquired land and a building was constructed. Then on Oct. 16, 1974, Newton Grove Community Health Center was formally opened with Rometta Warren as the family nurse practitioner. Oversight was provided by physicians with Clinton Medical Clinic.

This led to July 5, 1977 , with permission of the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, the local boards came together and formed Rural Medical Services, Inc., a non-profit corporation organized to establish and operate primary care health centers.

That date led to over 40 years of primary medical service to members of Sampson County, especially in the Newton Grove area. With the group disbanding, a SRMC statement detailed the rural group’s tireless contributions, a work ethic and legacy hospital officials say they hope to continue.

“The Rural Health Services board has sought over its many years as an organization to advocate for and improve access to care for rural residents. Its property in Newton Grove became an ideal location several years ago for the hospital to establish primary care service. Sampson Regional recruited Amanda Herrington, PA to the practice and has more recently grown the practice with the addition of Dr. Kateland Bennet, who joined summer 2021.”

“Rural Health Services has a history of assisting others in the community and has been a wonderful resource in our county. Organizations like Rural Health Services assist undeserved areas in Sampson County through causes aimed at improving access and quality of health care. We look forward to their meaningful work living on through our service so those in rural and undeserved communities can thrive and receive convenient, quality medical care.”

RMS dissolving has also meant that a second clinic in Harrells will also be donated. Established on Sept. 22, 1975 as Four County Medical Center, the clinic was leased on Oct. 1, 2005 to Tri-County Community Health Council, Inc., which is now CommWell Health. With the board’s departure, they also donated that property to CommWell Health.

Pricilla McGill, another member from the RMS board located in the Harrells area, echoed Peterson’s remarks about donating Four County Medical Center to CommWell, feeling it was the right course of action.

“We just felt like that was a good thing to do, the people there have been doing a good job here,” McGill said. “Since we wanted to move out of it we just agreed that this was the right course. I just think it was time to move on with someone that could handle the situation better and we just feel good about this and I believe most people in Harrell do. So, again I think that was a good move and I hope it works out for them.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.