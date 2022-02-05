Beta Club success earns placements

Clarissa Galeano grins wide with her award in Recyclable Art and her winning art piece. Courtesy Photo Jaretzi Lopez cheeses with an award in Fiber Arts and her hand crafted tote-bag she won with. Courtesy Photo The Sampson Early College Beta Club attendees for the 2022 Beta Club state convention. This groups successful performance brought home five different awards. Courtesy Photo Naomy Guerrero stands with her creation that earned her an award for Two Dimensional Design. Courtesy Photo A look at one of the projects constructed at the convention by the Sampson Early College Beta Club. Courtesy Photo

Students from Sampson Early College recently had major success at the 2022 North Carolina Beta Club convention, where they brought home five awards.

The SECHS Beta Club attended the state convention on Jan. 28-29. Of the students that attended, 11 competed in person while three competed virtually. The convention was held at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro. Approximately 65 schools from across North Carolina attended to compete in person for the first time since February 2020.

SECHS students competed in the areas of Living Literature, Engineering, Apparel Design, academic tests and arts and crafts.

The five awards that were given and recipients included:

• Jaretzi Lopez — 5th place in Fiber Arts

• Dioselyn Banos — 4th place in 10th grade Spanish

• Naomy Guerrero — 4th place in Two Dimensional Design

• Clarissa Galeano — 4th place in Recycled Art

• Billy Ramirez, Sofia Lerma, Guerrero and Lopez — 4th place in Engineering

Since the students success is the center of attention, naturally they had thoughts to share.

“I was proud of how the engineering team performed because of how we were limited on time and material,” Guerrero said. “We also had no experience prior to the competition so being able to overcome that and still place was pretty cool.”

“The Beta Convention was exciting, and I had a lot of fun,” Lopez said. “Although the engineering competition had our team nervous, in the end our creation was successful, and I was proud of myself and the team members. I was much prouder after finding out we placed 4th. I was also proud of myself when I placed 5th in Fiber Arts because it took me about two weeks to complete my tote-bag and I loved how it turned out.”

“The Beta Convention was an unforgettable experience and I am proud to have been part of this year’s Beta convention,” Lerma said. “The best part of the convention was competing and placing 4th in engineering.”

“I enjoyed my time at convention,” Ramirez said. “It was not easy figuring out a way to set up how to do the engineering Rube Goldberg machine in the beginning; however, as a collaborative effort, we each put our idea’s together to develop a plan that would work. Our hard work was shown by our placement in the competition. I would like to thank my team for their hard work and effort.”

“It was an amazing experience to be able to see some many people who share a mutual love for beta,” Galeano said.

Anna Gillespie and Hannah Baxter are the sponsors for SECHS Beta Club and Gillespie shared this on their students achievements.

“We are extremely proud of all the hard work and dedication that these students put in to compete virtually and in person. We look forward to possibly competing at the national convention in July in Nashville, Tennessee.”

