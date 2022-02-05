Happenings in Garland

Hello readers! Hope everyone is enjoying our North Carolina weather. Snowing one week and then we have to turn the air conditioner on the next! God is good and controls everything, especially the weather. Things are going really well here at the center and just want to be sure everyone knows about the events and programs coming soon.

Carolina Footcare will be returning on Feb. 7. Starting at 10 a.m. the experienced footcare team will be attending to our feet with wonderful pedicures. Please bring your insurance cards with you and we will be looking forward to seeing you all. For any questions, please call Garland Senior Center 910-529-3931.

On Feb. 10, we will be having a Vaccine Clinic from CHW Sampson County located at Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development in Burgaw, North Carolina, here at the Garland center. We are so grateful they will be offering vaccines and boosters for anybody that’s interested. Y’all be sure to bring your insurance cards and vaccination cards when you come. For more information, give us a call Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. We’re looking forward to seeing you all here as we continue to stay healthy.

Legal Aid of NC attorneys will be on site to provide disaster recovery assistance to eligible individuals that were affected by Hurricane Florence. Legal Aid may be able to assist with the recovery fund application process, including Rebuild NC applications and appeals. Those who attend the clinic can also get free assistance with estate-related documents including a will. Living will, health care power of attorney and financial power of attorney. Legal Aid of North Carolina’s Disaster Relief Project provides legal assistance and education to survivors of natural disasters in North Carolina. If you would like to learn more about their services, you are encouraged to attend the clinic on February 11th or call the Legal Aid of North Carolina helpline at 866-219-5262.

We will be celebrating valentine’s Day with a wonderful game of BINGO this year! Y’all come on out and enjoy fun and fellowship with friends as we WIN! WIN! WIN!

Our friends at Piney Green Church will be having an Alzheimer’s Clinic and line dancing on Feb. 23 starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 12 noon. Come and join in all their fun as they educate and dance. Thank you to my dear friends at Piney green Church for always welcoming me with open arms and love. I sure do appreciate y’all and the fellowship there is amazing!

Mrs. Ida Parker will be assisting with taxes starting on Feb. 25 until April 15 at 1 p.m. from her home office. For more information and questions, please call our dear friend Mrs. Ida Parker at 910-564-4060.

LIVE! LAUGH! and LOVE! without limits!

“Have patience, God isn’t finished yet.” — Philippians 1:6

“Always pray and never give up.” — Luke 18:1

“But the Lord stood with me and gave me strength.” — 2 Timothy 4:17

“Let us grow weary in doing good.” — Galatians 6:9

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center. The GSC is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and can be reached by calling 910-529-3931.