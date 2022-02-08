On Feb. 3, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, along with other local law enforcement, teamed together and conducted saturation patrols in the towns of Roseboro and Garland. Sheriff’s officials credited Clinton Police Department, Newton Grove Police Department and the NC Forensic Test of Alcohol BAT Mobile for assisting in the enforcement event. Charges doled out during the patrol included: one child restraint; six driving while license revoked; seven no operator’s license; three expired registration; one speed violation; 10 ‘other’ traffic violations; one drug violation (misdemeanor marijuana); one open container; two alcohol violations; and one driving while impaired charge.