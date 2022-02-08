Promoting, building appeal key to growing outreach

In a joint mission to promote the food pantry, Clinton High School and NC Cooperative Extension recently came together for the first phase of their plan toward that effort.

During a gathering at CHS last week for the annual registration, the school also hosted the first food pantry tasting party. The pantry, which opened last August as Sampson’s first school-based food pantry, has added a variety of new items since then, but students haven’t gravitated towards them.

This is what sparked the idea for the tasting party, according to Board of Education chair Dr. Linda Brunson.

“What I noticed is that the students are getting the same items every week for the most part,” she said. “If they don’t recognize what’s on the cans or bags, they’ll leave it there. I’ve tried to encourage them to take a stab at unfamiliar items, but it hasn’t worked.”

“This causes us to have items that sit there and they are not moving out,” Brunson said. “That’s when it came to me that we needed to have a tasting party, so they can get a chance to actually try what they’ve never tried before.”

To help make those food items more appealing, Family and Consumer Sciences nutrients expert Sydney Knowles, who works for the Cooperative Extension, offered assistance. Knowles brought with her a recipe for what she called “Sydney’s Texas Caviar,” a homemade salsa made from ingredients straight from the pantry.

Their aim was to not only have students access the pantry, but to get parents engaged as well.

“Principal Westerbeek agreed with me on this idea and she knew that they’d have parents there that night and this was our way to get them engaged with the pantry as well,” Brunson said. “

Phase two and the second tasting party is set for Feb. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., which happens to be during the student lunch period. Much like the first event, school officials hope to get the entire student body to try new pantry foods.

“We’ll be doing the second one during the school day,” Brunson said. “After students finish their lunch, we’ll have a section set aside in the atrium again for them to go taste other items. With the first party we wanted students and parents engaged. With the second, we’re hoping we’ll get a lot of the student to come by for a taste as the entire 800 student body will be in the cafeteria at some point.”

Brunson also mentioned to help entice the students Knowles would further lend her expertise with even more recipes from the pantry items to draw them in.

The end goal of the plan, noted Brunson, is to form a grocery list for food boxes filled with items both students and parents enjoy.

“In the third phase we hope, at least once per month, to send students home with a food box from the pantry for their families,” she said. “I have developed a grocery list of all the items in the pantry, which we’ll send home with the students every Wednesday. From it, parents can make a check list of items they’d like to receive from the pantry for their food box.”

“The students will still be the main benefactors, but this way they’ll not only be taking home what they love, but also move items they wouldn’t normally pick up but mama and daddy love and need,” Brunson continued.

“This is our vision: to get food into the homes of families that need it and want it,” she added. “Of course there’s reservations from students that don’t want to appear poor, so we try to make this as non-intrusive as possible, but we know there’s a need and the ones that do come, love it.”

