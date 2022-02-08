Annual event celebrates Black authors, messages

A shot from 2019’s African-American Read-In event that featured the Sampson County Schools’ Upward Bound. This year’s annual event is set for Feb. 10, in the auditorium at Sunset Ave. from 6 to 7:30 p.m. It’s for general audience and the event it free.

To honor Black History Month, Sampson-Clinton Public Libraries are partnering with the North Carolina and Sampson County art councils and Clinton City Schools to host the upcoming annual African American Read-in event.

The event is set for this Thursday, Feb. 10, in the Sunset Avenue auditorium, located at 505 Sunset Ave. in Clinton. It will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Admission is free and it is open to the general public.

“We are excited about this year’s event which makes this our fourth time having it if memory serves,” Children’s librarian Tiffany Savage. “We’re also excited because this year we get to partner with Clinton City Schools and get to host the event in one of their auditoriums.”

The event itself is a yearly occurrence in which hundreds of celebrations of the African American Read-In take place across the country and around the world. These events feature the texts, talks and discussions by and about African American authors and serve as a way to recognize and amplify their work.

“This is a national program that was started by the National Association for Teachers in English back in the 90s,” Savage said. “It’s goal then, as it is now, is to invite the community and different stakeholders to come and participate and experience stories written for and by African Americans.”

There will be a special guest performance by Bright Star Theatre Company, a national touring theatre company based in Asheville, who will perform folktales. The event will share library resources, what they to offer and give out “freebies”, though Savage didn’t want spoil what they were.

“We’re going to be giving out little goodie bags, I’m not going to tell everything but I will say there’ll be snacks” she said with a laugh.

This event was helped made possible thanks to the Sampson County Grassroots Grant which was written by the Sampson County Art Council who’s sponsoring this with the North Carolina Art Council.

“The purpose of the grant was pretty much you could apply for it if it was going to provide an art form that tied into cultural experiences,” Savage said. “So we wanted to go ahead and partner with Sampson County Art Council to provide this programming because story telling is an art form and we want to expose our community to quality programming for free.”

Savage urged the community’s support with the upcoming event.

“The fact it’s free and for (the) general audience, please come and support your library and it’s programming because we’d like to continue this type of programming and build onto it more,” she said. “Support your local library in every effort you can because we just continue providing all types of programs for our community.”

Masks will be required, if the in-person program must be cancelled, the performance will be available for a limited time on SCPL’s Facebook page. For more information, contact the library at 910-592-4153 or 910-594-1260.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.