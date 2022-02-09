(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Feb. 2 — Emma Faye Liebengood, 44, of 2502 Autry Hwy., Autryville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $3,000; court date is Feb. 18.

• Feb. 2 — Carmeron Kwame Deaver, 32, of 166 Candlestick Drive, Wallace, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Feb. 18.

• Feb. 2 — Daniel Brandon Kellogg, 36, of 1159 Five Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is Feb. 15.

• Feb. 3 — Robert Williams, 36, of 210 Angela Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of synthetic cannabinoid. Bond set at $5,000; court date was Feb. 4.

• Feb. 3 — Terica Tashae Sims, 29, of 1512 Big Piney Grove Road, Clinton, was charged with trespassing, communicating threats and assault and battery. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Feb. 23.

• Feb. 3 — Felicia Juanita Chestnutt, 45, of 81 Shaun Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,500; court date is March 10.

• Feb. 4 — Perez Raiford, 56, of 135 Dunwoody Drive, Pikeville, was charged with felony possession of Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $7,500; court date is March 18.

• Feb. 4 — Shawn Aaron Stillday, 47, of 1565 Indian Town Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and open container after consuming alcohol. Bond set at $2,000; court date is March 10.

• Feb. 4 — Rayquan Jerel Mitchell, 25, of 4280 Tatum Drive, Apt. 206, Fayetteville, was charged with carrying concealed weapon, possession of firearm by felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Feb. 18.

• Feb. 4 — Evans Brian Cromartie, 36, of 497 Bland School Road, Harrells, was charged with possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Feb. 18.

• Feb. 4 — Hobert George Woodham, 58, of 5816 Clinton Road, Stedman, was charged with driving under the influence. No bond set; court date is March 28.

• Feb. 4 — Carolyn Raye Dabbs, 51, of 2750 Hell Town Road, Garland, was charged with trespassing and simple assault. No bond listed; court date is March 15.

• Feb. 5 — Ray Draughon, 64, of 2280 Beaman Woods Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond listed; court date is March 16.

• Feb. 5 — Johnny Lee Richardson, 60, of 85 W. Second St., Garland, was charged with assault on a female. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 28.

• Feb. 5 — Terry Lynette Melvin, 57, of 164 E. Third St., Garland, was charged with first degree trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is March 3.

• Feb. 6 — April Shortae Best, 31, of 53 Rainbow Lane, Roseboro, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Feb. 18.

• Feb. 7 — Xavier Jaheim Raynor, 19, of 104 Byrd St., Clinton, was charged on warrants with assault on a female and two counts of assault inflicting serious injury with a minor present. No bond set; court date is Feb. 15.

• Feb. 7 — Jamie Fleshman, 35, of 138 Hidden Lane, Alderson, W.V., was charged with driving while impaired, open container after consuming alcohol and carrying a concealed gun. Bond set at $3,000; court date is March 17.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.