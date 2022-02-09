Libraries, youth team to pen Valentines

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, the Sampson-Clinton Public Libraries are getting into the holiday with their own holiday event — Letters of Love — encouraging letters be written to local seniors at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Letters of Love is a community wide event for children and students which aims to spread love to the elderly by having them make Valentine’s cards for local seniors. The youth are asked to make/write cards, pictures or letters for local seniors. They will then be distributed to local nursing homes and assisted livings.

Cards will be collected at all Sampson-Clinton Public Library branches before distribution. The deadline to have letters in is fast approaching, however, as collections end Thursday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m.

Kelsey Edwards, director for Sampson-Clinton Public Libraries, spearheaded Letters of Love here and shared what motivated her to do it.

“I first planned a Letters of Love initiative last year when I was still the Bladen County Library director after seeing the idea online,” she said. “Letters of Love was very successful and well-received in Bladen County, so I wanted to bring it to Sampson as the Sampson-Clinton Library director. I love the role it gives the library in connecting community members and helping to spread joy to others.”

Now with it finally underway in the Sampson area, Edwards shared that the community has been equally excited as they were in Bladen. She also highlighted that school participation has boosted that excitement.

“We have found that the community is eager to participate as it is a way to spread love to our local seniors in nursing homes and assisted livings,” Edwards said. “We were excited to hear that some schools/teachers have integrated making Valentines for Letters of Love into their school day. I would estimate that we have already received over 100 Valentines, but encourage more participation as we still need more!”

“The Valentines will be distributed after our collection end date, so I have not received feedback from recipients yet,” she said. “Those making the Valentines have expressed that they enjoy doing something that they hope will brighten the days of our local seniors in nursing facilities.”

“We hope that Letters of Love helps to build community connections and foster an attitude of service in the county as well as fulfills the primary purpose of boosting the morale of local seniors,” Edwards remarked.

