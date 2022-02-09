Hart set to depart; League to assist at outset

CLINTON — The City of Clinton has begun the process of looking for a replacement City Manager as Tom Hart is moving on to a new position.

“The League of Municipalities essentially offers a placement service,” said Hart at the city’s last meeting.

An interim city manager will be put into place as Hart transitions. There are numerous responsibilities that are coming to play in the next few months, such as creating and formulating the city’s budget for the next fiscal year.

Hart recommended that they work with the League to place a retired manager that goes around and does these interim positions. He explained that he would work with the League to find a suitable person, and vet them, and plan to introduce them in March.

“We have a long and good relationship with the League,” said Mayor Lew Starling.

Justin Hembree, director of the Council of Governments, was on hand to answer questions regarding the search for the permanent person to fill Hart’s pending vacancy.

Embry lead with the fact that the COG has been working on rebuilding over the last few years.

“One of the areas that we are rolling out, that a lot of other regional councils across the state do, is assisting elected boards in the recruitment and selection process for managers.”

“We are prepared and would like to offer our services up,” said Hembree.

Hembree presented to the Council a copy of the scope for the selection process for their perusal. He explained that it was the way to start the recruitment and selection process.

Hart is leaving for a position with the City of Conover, and the change was announced at the end of last month.

Hart will continue in his capacity with the city for the next month. It is a tenure that began on Dec. 29, 2017, coming from his position as town manager for Boiling Springs, where he was for five years. Prior to that he was the assistant town manager of Dodson.

To facilitate a smooth transition, it is expected that Hart will continue through March 4, and the city will focus on appointing a professional interim manager.

During his time in Clinton, Hart has completed numerous major projects, from GIS mapping of the city’s water and sewer infrastructure, handling crisis like Hurricane Florence, and adding additional housing to District 5.

Hart earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science at Appalachian State in 2008 and a Master of Public Administration Degree in 2010. Before Hart accepted the position, interim city managers were handling the city’s affairs.

