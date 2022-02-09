HMS Beta Club earns trip to nationals, first in 40 years

Pictured, from left, are: William Blackman, Jeffery Burton, Jennifer Pineda, Molly Hobbs, Izabell Sutton and Breanna Caceres. They were some of the award winners from the convention.

The Hobbton Middle School Junior Beta Club made Wildcats history at the recent NC State State Junior Beta Club Convention. Their success not only earned them placements, but also a spot in the national convention — the first in more than 40 years.

“I am proud of our students, sponsors, parents and volunteers for all of their hard work in preparing for and participating in the convention,” Hobbton Middle Principal, Jeff Bradshaw said. “Our success is only possible through a community effort. I am Wildcat proud.”

The convention took place in Greensboro and had a myriad of different competition categories and the Wildcats placed in four of them. They “brought the heat,” as Beta Club sponsor Amy Black so eloquently put it, in Woodworking, Science Academics, Portfolio and Performing Arts Group.

• Award participants and recipients include:

• Woodworking: 3rd Place — William Blackman

• Science Academics: 5th Place — Jeffery Burton

• Portfolio: 5th Place — Molly Hobbs, Breanna Caceres, Izabell Sutton and Jennifer Pineda

• Performing Arts Group: 3rd Place — Lilian Bowden, Jenna Bridges, Citlali Vazquez, Cooper Bland, Cassie Driver, Grace Harris, Carmen Hunter, Monica Lira, Miley McLamb, Nathan Miller, Brandon Robinson, Bowden Warren, Lathan Warren, Lola Warren and Madison Warren. Along with the previously named winners, Blackman, Burton, Hobbs, Caceres, Sutton and Pineda.

This was the entire Beta Club’s first ever convention for both the students and sponsors.

“It felt pretty good; we all worked as a team, we had a great time together and all in all we did our best,” Burton said. “It feels great knowing that we can go to nationals and it makes me feel like I can push myself and become something more. This has been great, I had a great time and made some great friends.”

“We had a lot of support and a lot of help from a lot of people,” Hobbs said. “As a group a lot of people had to commit to this because it was a critical last minute of who all was even going to be able to go. Everybody that did go worked hard and knew what they were there for and they got it done and it paid off.”

“What makes it amazing is that the community really came together and that’s what the club is all about,” Hobbs added.

Meagan Sessoms, along with Black, are the club’s sponsors, they also shared their joy in how well the club performed at the convention.

“We are just very proud of our Beta Club with COVID and everything we didn’t even know if we were even going to able to do conventions or Beta Club,” Sessoms said. “We worked very hard to pull it off, the kids worked hard, they were dedicated and they overcame all the obstacles that were put forth.”

“They worked through COVID plus the recent snow day and I’m just very very proud of their dedication to their club,” she added.”

“We didn’t really know if there was even going to be a Junior Beta Club until a little bit further into the year than normal,” Black said. “We had to rush through the induction and with COVID and the quarantines and having the practices, it took everyone working together.”

“They had to watch their videos on YouTube and it took a lot of parental, community and school support to pull this all together,” Black added. “We’re really proud to be able to go to nationals. I hope we can get some community support for that too. I think we’re all in for representing Sampson County at this national convention. Nashville, Tennessee, here we come.”

The National Convention 2022 will be hosted at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville. The junior portion is set to run from June 27-30.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.