We’re so happy to be able to get this article to you all, dear readers! Today is a beautiful day of warmth, sunny weather, and blessings from God. My dear friends here at the center and beyond make my heart smile. Every day we have an opportunity to right all our wrongs from yesterday and make way for the good things tomorrow holds. Let’s make our days count for something by getting out and doing acts of kindness. Whether we are holding a door open for someone or merely saying, “Good morning,” because the smallest things mean the most sometimes. Our world is short on many things these days so let’s do our best to keep it filled with kindness.

Legal Aid of NC attorneys was on site today helping to provide disaster recovery assistance to eligible individuals that were affected by Hurricane Florence. Legal Aid was able to assist with the recovery fund application process, including Rebuild NC applications and appeals. Those who attended the clinic got free assistance with estate-related documents including wills. Living wills, health care power of attorney, and financial power of attorney. Legal Aid of North Carolina’s Disaster Relief Project provides legal assistance and education to survivors of natural disasters in North Carolina. If you would like to learn more about their services, you are encouraged to call the Legal Aid of North Carolina helpline at 866-219-5262. Thank you to our wonderful friend Tina Dicke and all who came out to help us today.

Carolina Footcare will be returning on February 18th. Starting at 10 a.m. the experienced footcare team will be attending to our feet with wonderful pedicures. Please bring your insurance cards with you and we will be looking forward to seeing you all. For any questions, please call Garland Senior Center 910-529-3931.

On February 10th we had a great turnout for our Vaccine Clinic from CHW Sampson County located at Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development in Burgaw, North Carolina. We want to thank all our friends who participated as we work towards a healthier, happier community, county, and state.

We will be celebrating Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14 with a wonderful game of BINGO this year! Y’all come on out and enjoy fun and fellowship with friends as we WIN! WIN! WIN! It’s sure to be a great day filled with happiness, gifts, and love! Looking forward to seeing y’all here!

Every day is a great day for love, but today I want to share a bit of wisdom with you all for our upcoming Valentine’s Day. I have found these things very beneficial…Start each day with a kiss. Accept your differences. Be polite. Be gentle. Smile often. Touch. Talk about your dreams. Give back rubs. Laugh together. Do what the other person wants before they ask. Listen carefully. Encourage each other. Know their needs. Fix breakfast. Hold hands. Welcome each other home. Cuddle. Ask for the other’s opinion. Be positive. Be kind. Be vulnerable. Admit when you’re wrong. Forgive quickly.

1 Corinthians 13:4-8 — “Love is patient, love is kind, it bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never fails.”

1 Corinthians 13:7 — “Love never gives up.”

1 Corinthians 16:14 — “Let all that you do be done in love.”

LOVE, LIVE, and LAUGH without LIMITS!

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center. The GSC is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and can be reached by calling 910-529-3931.