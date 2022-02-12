Library holds African-American Read-In

Members from the Sampson-Clinton Public library that greeted guest at the door. Pictured, from left, are Tiffany Savage, LaKesha Meredith and Kelsey Edwards.

The Bright Star Theatre Company during one of their performances. This one told the origins of where story telling came from.

The Sampson-Clinton Libraries held one of its first in-person programs since the start of the pandemic, the African-American Read-In, which celebrated Black History Month by honoring African literature and storytelling.

“I thank all of you for joining us for our African-American Read-in program,” children’s librarian Tiffany Savage said. “This is one of the first programs that we’ve done in house since the pandemic and we are excited that we’re bringing programming back.”

The event was held Thursday night at the Sunset Avenue School auditorium. For the event members from the Bright Star Theatre Company visited to give a live performance for spectators. During their show they sung, danced and told old African folktales that came from the African language of their families — Swahili.

There were tales of how a new king was crowned, the importance of accepting your friends despite differences and the origins of where story telling came from. Most were told with funny and charming animals as the main characters which drew laughs from the children, especially their stories about the history of how a spider got its long legs or how the giraffe and elephant got their long necks and noses.

These folktales were acted out by young duo Faith Artis and Anthony Berry. After the show, they shared these thoughts about being able to educate other young African-Americans about the history they may know nothing about.

“I would like to say that it’s amazing that there’s still programs like this being produced and I hope that there are plenty programs that will be adopted over time,” Artis said. “It’s been very interesting how this county has chosen to educate and I would like there to be more programs that show a more diverse perspective.”

“I agree, I think that it’s great to come here and see people that look like us and to be able to educate them on our history and our roots,” Berry said. “We also have stories about Jackie Robinson and the history of Black music and it so shameful how I don’t even know some of these stories. So it’s great to ‘Black-ify‘ if you will some of our education.”

While the bulk of the event was the stage show more followed after that had a local touch. A student with Sampson County Schools’ Upward Bound Program which has students from county schools read children’s books and excerpts to audiences around the county was up next. She’d close out the night by reading the true story Henry’s Freedom Box which told the tale of Henry the slave and his journey that earned him his freedom.

“I just want to give a special thank you to Clinton City Schools and Principal Brown for having us and allowing us to have this event here,” Savage said during closing remarks. “Through all the challenges we’re so thrilled that we were able to push through and to continue to have this program.”

“It’s our hope that we continue to have it,” she continued. “The National African-American Reading Program started in the 90s by the National Association for English teachers to promote those representations and these books were written for and by African Americans.”

“We want to continue this as a goal and hopefully this platform will be used to help promote diversity,” Savage added.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.