Local artists’ works on display, to be featured on TV

The ‘Sharing Our Gifts’ gallery show will be on display in the Victor R. Small House Gallery in Clinton through March 10, featuring beautiful art by Sheila Judge Hall, Robert Hall, Rev. Bobby L. Simmons, Sr., and Robert A. Taylor.

CLINTON — The Sampson Arts Council has launched another community geared “Local Artist Spotlight” featuring four talented African American artists.

Held in celebration of Black History Month throughout the month of February, the spotlight features artists from both Sampson and Duplin counties.

“The ‘Sharing Our Gifts’ gallery show will be on display in the Victor R. Small House Gallery in Clinton through March 10, featuring beautiful art by Sheila Judge Hall, Robert Hall, Rev. Bobby L. Simmons, Sr., and Robert A. Taylor,” said Kara Donatelli, Arts Council executive director.

The Local Artist Spotlight video will air on Star Communications Cable TV channels 16 and 316, 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, and Sunday, Feb. 13, at both 3 and 7 p.m.”

If you can’t catch it then, there’s other ways to see it.

“You may also view the broadcast online anytime on the Sampson Arts Council’s YouTube Channel.”

Last week the Sampson Arts Council recognized four talented African American artists in their gallery show, “Sharing Our Gifts”. An artist reception was held on Thursday, Feb. 3, at the Victor R. Small House, Clinton.

The featured artists include Robert Hall, Sheila Judge Hall, the Rev. Bobby L. Simmons, Sr., and Robert Taylor.

“We are honored to partner with the Clinton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, Inc., Rho Omega Omega Chapter for this event.”

The art show at the Small House will be in place until March 10.

To see the video visit their channel at youtu.be/u2dCU6_wBHg.

