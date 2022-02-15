Group’s projects include highway cleanup

Members from JROTC at Union High School pose in front of the school sign during the campus area beatification/clean up.

Science, technology, engineering and math: Together they make up STEM, growing fields of study that have actively found their way into education. Union High School recently completed a pair of STEM-related projects for robotics and services through their JROTC program.

Congratulations were in order as the Union High School JROTC STEM Robotics Team worked vigorously to put together one of the Army’s newly implemented robots that was awarded to UHS JROTC. The Ccaptain of the STEM team is Cadet First Sgt. Giovanni Gonzalez-Sanchez.

“This is a new direction for our JROTC teams, and an exciting time as we look to the future of technology and innovation being brought to the forefront of JROTC programs across our great nation,” UHS 85th JROTC program Special Teams Advisor, Cadet Lt. Col. Jason Cortez said.

According to information provided by Cadet Second Lt Paola Del Rello, in recent studies and numerous reports, it has been documented that our country’s critical and growing need for STEM savvy workers; from technicians and middle-level managers to engineers and scientists will be critical in the near future.

According to the Innovation and STEM Fields issue of the New American Economy, the number of advertised STEM jobs outnumbered unemployed STEM workers by more than 13 to 1 in all but 10 states compounding the growing demand for STEM workers is the declining interest in STEM by high school graduates, especially among those populations typically underrepresented in STEM.

STEM education is the intentional integration of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, and their associated practices to create a student-centered learning environment in which students investigate and engineer solutions to problems, and construct evidence-based explanations of real-world phenomena with a focus on a student’s social, emotional, physical, and academic needs through shared contributions of schools, families, and community partners.

In addition to the completion of their robotics project, the 85th JROTC recently participated in their service projects Adopt-A-Highway and campus area beatification/clean up. These projects are meant to motivate young cadets and teach them the value of pride in the community as well as responsibility.

In response to growing public concern about trash and debris along North Carolina’s roadways, the N.C. Department of Transportation established the Adopt-a-Highway program in 1988. Since then, tens of thousands of volunteers have reduced litter and also saved taxpayers millions of dollars annually in roadside cleanup costs.

Adopt-A-Highway has more than 120,000 participants across the state — civic and community groups, including schools, religious, professional and social organizations, as well as individuals and families.

