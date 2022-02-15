‘I Will Stand’ rescheduled for April

Prayer events and rallies have been held all over the surrounding areas.

The Sampson County “I Will Stand” Rally, previously postponed, is now set for April.

David Pait of RealWord Outdoors will be kicking off the “I Will Stand” rally that’s been moved to April.

CLINTON — Something big is spreading across the county, and the much anticipated opportunity for community worship is coming back together.

In late January, the Sampson County “I Will Stand” Rally was postponed due to inclement weather.

David Pait, of RealWord Outdoors, one of the organizers of the event, said that despite the challenges of late with planning, the event has been moved and rescheduled to April. Pait said that the ministry is working to share the Gospel and create a revival of life into the community.

Pait will be kicking off the event that organizers are hoping will pull a community to torn apart by COVID and other societal strains. This time he said they are going back to holding this like they did the others — outdoors.

These rallies started a few months back. Pait and Warren Hill started meeting and praying to look at working together. Hill is a Pastor in Bladen County.

“We both kind of felt that we were supposed to do something, working together, for the Lord. We just really didn’t know what it was.”

From there they have been going all over the state, traveling to churches in the area to meet with folks, have these rallies, pray, and come together as one family.

“From praying and meeting the “I Will Stand’ movement was birthed,” said Pait. “That’s what God placed in our heart and spirit to do.”

This is based off of Ephesians 6:13, which says “Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand.” in the NIV translation.

“The first rally we held was in Fairmont, in an outdoor wedding venue,” he said.

It’s happened that this time it has been worked out through various avenues to move the event to Hubb’s Corn Maze. Around that time is supposed to be Easter activities, and Pait said with them having a big tent out there, it’s likely to draw even more people. Chad Honeycutt and Kyle Smith are helping with handling the logistics.

“I’m thinking this thing is going to blow up,” he said.

“This whole thing has been incredible,” he said. “The Lord has been doing incredible things in these revivals.”

From there they will hold a Passion Week tent revival, kicking off with it on Palm Sunday.

“You would not believe how God has provided,” he said.

Every step of the way in this process God has provided what they needed, he said, sometimes as quick as in the 24 hours of solidifying details.

“That’s the challenge, we are asking churches to come together and stand, and put aside our differences,” he said.

He said there’s one thing that all Christians can agree on — that they can come together at the cross.

“If we can’t agree with that, then there’s a huge issue, a great issue,” he said. “To be a child of God you must be born again.”

With COVID19 restrictions having been such a hindrance, there’s been one obstacle after another, with venues being unavailable due to vaccination stations and then the most recent with the wintry weather.

Yet this time it’s been just coming together, he said. They already have a large tent lined up, no charge, someone is going to be able to help with sound and lights, security in place.

“Anything we need has just come to us, we haven’t had to ask for anything,” said Pait.

“There is a hunger, in Sampson County, and in the Dunn area, for the Word of God,” he said.

Pait said that in the process of all of this, a restoration has been coming for the people, between a saving of souls, restoring relations, marriages being reconciled, and healings. In addition to that there have been a unity of people coming together to worse, uniting the church family and moving past racial divides.

“The biggest challenge is exactly why this is needed — it’s unity.”

He said that churches are divided, divided by denomination, and this is a push towards getting other churches and pastors to participate.

The rally will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 9, at Hubb’s Farm Corn Maze. From there they will continue into a passion week tent crusade, said Pait. That will begin at 7 p.m., April 10, nightly. Admission is free and RealWord Outdoors has been the sponsor. Pait said that numerous donations of time and talent have been pouring into this project.

Worship music will be provided through local church choirs and praise teams. Additionally Nathan Shelton will be leading worship on the piano and Pait preaching nightly as well.

“That’s what we are standing on, that’s our uniting ground, the cross,” he said. “At the birth of the church they were all at one accord it says in the book of Acts the spirit came.”

“If we want to see the spirit move mightily, in Sampson County, or anywhere, we are going to have to come together in one accord. To put aside our differences and put Jesus first.”

“It’s not just for church members. If you want to come, you come.”

For more information on how you or your church can help or be a part of this movement, contact Chad Honeycutt at 910-214-1301 or Kyle Smith at 910-385-8574.

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.