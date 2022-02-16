Brown Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton have service every Sunday from 11 a.m. till 12 p.m.on Facebook. Pastor Jeffery White rendered the service. Noon day prayer is held every Tuesday at 12 p.m. Bible Study held on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

On Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m. Robinson Chapel Church will have Bible Study on line. Conference call: 701-802-5237 access code-696127#

LittleField Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, have service every Sunday from 10 a.m. till 11a.m. Pastor Claudie Morrisey will render the service. Music render by the praise team. Bible Study every Wednesday night from 6 p.m. till 7 p.m. Please wear your mask.

Holly Grove Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton, would like to welcome their new pastor Elder Michelle Hinton of Knightdale, NC.

On Feb. 27, at 11 a.m Black History Month celebration will be held. Introduction of the pastor: by Mother Edna Faison. Maya Angelou poem Still Irise by: Trustee Clara Boone. The welcome by: Trustee Gail Smith as Rosa Park. Announcements by: Sister Brenda Tautum as Vice President Kamala Harris. Black History Musum will also be on display. Holy Communion will follow after morning service. Lunch will be served.(menu) chicken/fish (etc.)

Worship service at Holy Grove is 2nd and 4th Sunday at 11 a.m. Bible study on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. on line. Conference call: 1-978-990-5044 access code- 593-0546# Please wear your mask.

Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, will have service on the 1st and 3rd Sundays at 11 a.m. Please wear your mask.

Thought For The Week: Not all storms come to disrupt your life, some come to clear your path.

