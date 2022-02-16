NORFOLK, VA. — Petty Officer 2nd Class Hector Gray, a native of Wallace, serves the U.S. Navy aboard a U.S. Navy warship operating out of Norfolk.

Gray joined the Navy four years ago. Today, Gray serves as a personnel specialist aboard USS Truxtun.

“I joined the Navy to finish my degree, which I completed in 2019,” said Gray.

Growing up in Wallace, Gray attended Wallace-Rose Hill High School and graduated in 2009. Today, Gray relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Wallace to succeed in the military.

“My hometown taught me to always show kindness and respect,” said Gray. “Also, hard work is rewarding.”

These lessons have helped Gray while serving aboard USS Truxtun.

A Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a phalanx close-in weapons system.

Destroyers like USS Truxtun are taking part in an initiative called Task Group Greyhound (TGG). It is designed to provide the fleet with additional continuously ready, fully certified warships prepared to accomplish a full range of on-demand missions. TGG assigns Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers homeported at Mayport, Florida and Norfolk, Virginia to be at-the-ready to fill fleet commander requirements and to counter Russian naval threats to the homeland. A growing priority, the destroyer’s activities also support the need to maintain an undersea warfare competitive edge over Russian submarines off the East Coast.

Serving in the Navy means Gray is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy defends this country and makes sure the citizens of the United States and our allies are safe,” said Gray.

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through underwater fiber optic, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

The Surface Force is responding to the realities of the modern security environment, and their efforts are critical in preserving freedom of the seas, deterring aggression, and winning wars.

According to Commander Naval Surface Forces Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, “The Surface Force will continue to meet the challenge of strategic competition and respond to the realities of the modern security environment. Our efforts are critical to preserve freedom of the seas, deter aggression and win wars.”

Gray and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I’m proud of the Enlisted Surface Warfare and Enlisted Aviation Warfare qualifications I earned in 2020,” said Gray.

As Gray and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“This is my family away from home,” added Gray. “There could be a lot of disagreements, but I know no matter what happens, these guys that I serve with I know they will have my back just like my family back home.”

USS Truxtun is part of the USS George H.W. Bush Strike Group ramping up for a fleet exercise that will integrate multi-level faceted training that will prepare them for future deployments. The ship’s crew has successfully completed all basic phase training and is making outstanding progress to be prepared to operate in a complex seamanship environment.