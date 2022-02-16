Two Clinton homes on way as part of project

CLINTON — A little more progress is being made on the two houses with the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity being built in Clinton.

Daniel Collins, the director of Faith and Community Relations for FAHFH, said that the project hopes to be in full swing mid-year, with a completion around the end of the year.

A few weeks back footers were being built and now the next step will be roughing in the electrical and plumbing.

“The block and brick foundation, they are built,” he said. “It’s a slab foundation, but I believe the slab has not been poured yet.”

The whole process started about six months or so ago on the two houses near the West Johnson Street and Williams Street intersection.

“The FAHFH plans to construct two houses per year in Sampson County and sell them to qualified, low- to moderate-income partner families with an affordable mortgage,” said Collins.

Applications are still being accepted for one of the two houses, and another house has been assigned. Collins said that they are looking for more applications to see about getting a homeowner for the one left.

“We are excited about trying to do two houses a year here,” he said. “That’s the hope.”

Building these houses is expensive with estimates that it takes around $250,000 to build two houses each year. Right now, they need to raise about $40,000 more to make that happen for these two houses, which will be located near Williams Street and West Johnson Street. Any money raised in Sampson will stay in Sampson.

The FAHFH started making footprints in Sampson County several years ago before a house was completed in 2019 for the Davis family. Another home, Sandra Taylor’s on Williams Street, was dedicated in early 2021, another Habitat project.

“At least by the middle of the year we should be really going on these houses,” said Collins of the next two on the horizon. “The foundations have been poured here.”

Collins said last month that traditionally there has been a pastor’s breakfast here to get the faith communities together which is something that is being explored.

“We want to be able to give them an update on how things are going and how they can get involved.”

A good deal of money is set aside, and grants are often one of the ways they make these houses happen. He said that having the houses close makes for a better work site, and can help lower costs, as well as build more community.

“Primarily the home locations are based on lot donations,” Collins noted.

“Our goal is to build all of those out within the next two or three years here in Clinton and we’re excited about that,” Ron Gunter, FAHFH chief executive officer said previously. “But it’s all of us working together and we’re excited about that.”

In addition to the two occupied homes, Habitat aims to build on four more lots and is seeking families to participate in the program.

Fayetteville Habitat was formed in 1988 as a Christian ministry and nonprofit with a mission to help residents become homeowners. Participants are required to put in hundreds of sweat equity hours, while taking classes on home ownership and financial literacy education. Selected participants are also required to pay a low-interest mortgage. In addition to Sampson and Cumberland counties, families in Bladen are also assisted.

Their second main goal is to “build awareness about FAHFH’s work in Sampson County and call for volunteers to get ready to come help with home construction starting in early 2022.”

Another aspect of the project is that they are working on expanding their house size. Their house size now is very small to begin with, and this is allowing them to give a little more space to their occupants.

According to Habitat officials, qualified, board-approved partner families complete 300 hours of sweat equity and homeownership training before getting the opportunity to purchase a Habitat House with an affordable mortgage. Homes are constructed with high energy-efficiency standards that lower energy costs considerably for homeowners. Homes are also constructed to be accessible to those with disabilities.

As funding allows, FAHFH also operates a repair program for homeowners in need, especially veterans, hurricane victims, and aging homeowners. The service area of FAHFH includes Bladen, Cumberland, and Sampson counties.

