(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Feb. 10 — Rudy Jose Lopez-Perez, 24, of 10485 Greenpath Road, Dunn, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. No bond listed; court date is March 14.

• Feb. 10 — Patricia Lean Royal, 32, of 200 Running Branch Road, Clinton, was charged with trespass of real property. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 15.

• Feb. 10 — Kadeem Jamarl Owens, 29, of 100 Capers Walk Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, carrying concealed gun, possession of firearm by felon and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Feb. 10.

• Feb. 10 — Jordan Cole Pearce, 26, of 300 W. Main St., Clinton, was charged with assault and battery. Bond set at $1,000; court date is March 22.

• Feb. 10 — Flora Santon, 41, of 225 Bluegrass Lane, Roseboro, was charged with maintaining a dwelling and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Feb. 18.

• Feb. 12 — Kadeem Jamarl Owens, 29, of Capers Walk Lane, Clinton, and 242 Second St., Fayetteville, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana under half an ounce. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 18.

• Feb. 12 — Dimas Daniel Meza-Ochoa, 32, of 448 King Road, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Feb. 18.

• Feb. 12 — Hakeema Nicole Fennell, 29, of 149 Seven Eagles Lane, Clinton, was charged with uttering forged instrument, obtaining property by false pretense and uttering forged endorsement. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Feb. 18.

• Feb. 12 — Arnold Sylvester Chestnutt, 38, of 2577 Firetower Road, Harrells, was charged wtih assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Feb. 18.

• Feb. 12 — Gary Lee Rich, 29, of 1225 Carroll Store Road, Autryville, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and driving while license revoked. No bond set; court date is March 31.

• Feb. 12 — Dulce Hernandez Lopez, 27, of 208 LIvingston Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of cocaine. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 18.

• Feb. 12 — Tex Howard, 45, of 1136 Phillips St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $5,000; court date is April 14.

• Feb. 12 — Rickey Carl Dorm, 66, of 1762 Fennell Town Road, Rocky Point, was charged with communicating threats and order for arrest. Bond set at $100; court date is March 11.

• Feb. 12 — John Joel Dominguez, 25, of 236 Old Mill Branch Lane, Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed gun, possession of firearm by felon and possession of marijuana up to half an ounce. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Feb. 8.

• Feb. 13 — Darwin Fidel Ruiz-Meza, 34, of 110 Hailey Drive, Goldsboro, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $5,000; court date is April 14.

• Feb. 13 — Fernando Bernal Cruz, 34, of 98 Byrd Yancey Bass Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is March 15.

• Feb. 13 — Christopher Scott Hall, 34, of 4353 Minnie Hall Road, Autryville, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is March 7.

• Feb. 14 — Rayshawn Jackson, 38, of 616 N. Timberly Lane, Burgaw, was charged with resist, delay and obstruct. Bond set at $3,500; court date is March 31.

• Feb. 14 — Alicia Tatum Cashwell, 44, of 7335 Taylors Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is March 1.

• Feb. 14 — Brandon Lee Thompson, 27, of 113 Shane Lane, Dunn, was charged with communicating threats and simple assault. No bond set; court date is March 15.

• Feb. 15 — Jessica Lynn Warren, 32, of 2165 Church Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is March 23.

• Feb. 15 — Delbert Wayne Lane, 64, of 8320 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is April 20.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.