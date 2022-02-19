Traubs settle in as owners of Domino’s in Clinton

CLINTON — Longtime Domino’s employees Daniel and Tamra Traub have found themselves in the position to cut out their first slice of the franchisee market through the opportunity to service the Clinton area.

The couple, both having worked in various stores all over, said that this has been a big dream and something that has been both challenging and rewarding.

“We bought the store on Sept. 21, 2020,” said Tamra. “This is our first franchise and the first time we have owned a business. I worked for Domino’s for 10 years for various different franchisees throughout the state, and he’s worked for Domino’s for over 20 years,” she said.

Daniel has been all over the state as well.

“The transition was pretty smooth,” she said. “We bought the store from Cynthia (Cindy) Byrd. She left us a pretty good store. I can’t complain.”

Byrd owned and operated the location for decades, since 1992. Domino’s has been a tenant of Jordan Shopping Plaza since November 1988 seeing its origins as a 1,200 square-feet space within the plaza before moving to its current spot on the corner, just across from First Citizens Bank. While it was just a small jump in size to 1,500 square feet, that corner at 304 Northeast Blvd. gave the pizza place much more visibility.

A project in 2016 doubled the size from 1,500 to 3,000 square feet by expanding into an adjoining space next door. The Jordan Plaza brain trust — Billy Ray Jordan and the Lindsay family — said at the tine it was a much-deserved expansion for Domino’s and its leader Byrd, who were loyal to the plaza through the years.

A year and a half on in their ownership, the Traubs have taken the baton and run with it.

Currently, they are working on making changes, trying to make things better for customers as well as for employees.

Tamra said that she was working for a different franchisee when COVID first started, working as a general manager. That enabled her to have an additional grasp on the situation when coming into her own store.

“We were pretty comfortable and aware of the mandates and of everything that was going on at the time.”

She said that their delivery times are higher and they have a lot of carryout since COVID.

Other areas around have been dealing with the same thing, she said, but for them it wasn’t that much of an increase because they bought into it during COVID. Staff still had to do a bit of adjusting though, she said.

“Right now we are in the middle of new system that Domino’s is rolling out,” she said. “But I can’t go into a ton of details. We are one of the early adopters so I am hoping that it improves the quality of the food for our customers.”

She said that they are working on providing better food for their customers as well as improve the time aspect.

“It’s not just the quality, it’s the quality when it gets to the customer.”

Tamra said that she wants to buy or build another store in the next year, or at least start the plans for it.

Her roots started with Domino’s in quite the story, she said. She had to leave her ex husband and was a single mom, and started putting in applications everywhere.

“Domino’s was the first place to call me back. Then I told myself I would get a real job when it came along, and then Domino’s became the real job after a while.”

“I started with Domino’s because my sister needed a vacation, when I was 17,” said Daniel. “I quickly moved up.”

He went from being in customer service, to delivery, then assistant manager and then general manager in the span of a year.

“I worked for my first franchisee for 11 or 12 years,” he said.

He left there and went to work at the Camp Lejeune location.

“It’s one of the busiest stores domestically.”

Daniel worked there for about seven to eight years, and that was where he met his wife, Tamra. He was approached by someone at corporate who asked him what he wanted to do.

“He was the one who kind of pushed to make that happen,” he said, of this individual.

They have been together for 10 years, and married for seven, and have two kids together. Right now they live in Jacksonville, but commute back and forth.

The stores closer to them are owned by one individual, and they weren’t interested in selling them. So the Traubs knew they had to look elsewhere.

Tamra had already been taking the internal classes for Domino’s and she said that the offer came, and they made a deal.

“We were able to stay close to home and didn’t have to move. We are potentially looking at relocating.”

She’s looking towards that new store, and she said she is the one who likes to see how far they can go.

“He’s the one who has to reign me back in,” she said, with a laugh. “I want to know how far we can take this and what we can do from here.”

One hiccup that they have been seeing is getting delivery drivers, a job she is hoping to be able to fill through getting a fleet of cars that are wrapped with the Domino’s logos. That way, if someone wants to be a driver but doesn’t have a way that’s reliable, they will have that option.

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.