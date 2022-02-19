HARRELLS — Harrells Christian Academy’s Senior Beta Club recently attended the North Carolina Beta Convention in Greensboro on Jan. 28-29, 2022, when they demonstrated both their academic and artistic talents alongside some of the most exceptional schools and students across the state.

“Last school year, the State Convention was completely virtual, so it was extra exciting to get to plan for an in-person event this school year,” explained HCA Sr. Beta Club Sponsor Ruth Ann Parker. “Along with that excitement, there was also some anxiety as the Omicron Covid variant started to peak just as we started to peak in preparation for the convention. Nevertheless, the students’ creativity shined through the quarantines, and they had a great showing at convention.”

This year, 35 HCA Senior Betas returned to the State Convention, 34 in person and one virtual. These students represented the school and community exceptionally well, placing in the top 5 in the state of NC in 17 different competitions. Their Quiz Bowl team placed in the top 8. Among their highest areas of competition, they shone especially bright in Club Trading Pin (1st), Chemistry (2nd), Character Performance (2nd), Color Photography (2nd), Group Talent (2nd), Mixed Media Division I (2nd), Performing Arts Solo, Duo, Trio (2nd), and Show Choir (2nd).

In addition to earning a plaque to congratulate them for their success, many HCA Sr. Betas will earn eligibility to compete at an even higher level at the National Senior Beta Convention in Nashville, Tenn., from July 1-4, 2022.

The full list of the 2022 HCA Sr. Beta Club winners includes:

• Apparel Design (5th Place)

• Character Performance (2nd Place)

• Chemistry (2nd Place) – Harrison DeVane

• Club Trading Pin (1st Place)

• Color Photography Division I (2nd Place) – Linsey Peterson

• Freshman Problem Solving (4th Place) – Rebekah Bryan, Ella Campbell, Jackson Lee, Linsey Peterson

• Group Talent (2nd Place)

• Language Arts 9th Grade (5th Place) – Linsey Peterson

• Mixed Media Division I (2nd Place) – Rebekah Bryan

• Performing Arts Solo, Duo, Trio (2nd Place) – Jakob Funes & Addison Long

• Poetry (4th Place) – Mabel Parker

• Premier Performers – Anna Edwards, Jakob Funes, Addison Long, Ty Smoak

• Quiz Bowl (Top 8) – Harrison DeVane, Ayden Fussell, James Fussell, Joesen Pope, Matthew Thornton

• Show Choir (2nd Place)

• Social Studies 12th Grade (4th Place) – Ty Smoak

• Social Studies 9th Grade (3rd Place) – Garrison Hill

• Two Dimensional Design (3rd Place)

• Woodworking Division I (4th Place) – Mabel Parker

State and national conventions are not the only places where the hard work and dedication of HCA Sr. Beta members shine, spending the majority of their club time learning to lead by serving their communities, state, nation, and beyond through endeavors such as Pink Out, Bazaar, Toys for Tots, Backpack Buddies, blood drives, thoughtful treats and care packages for groups such as teachers and healthcare workers, and more.

HCA Betas delight in fulfilling the club motto: “Let Us Lead by Serving Others,” while promoting the Beta Club ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership.

“They make me so proud! I truly count it as an honor to be the sponsor of these students who are not only academically gifted and creatively talented, but who also genuinely hold the ideals of serving others at heart,” Parker said.

The National Beta Club continues to be the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America, and, for more than 80 years, it has helped to shape students into becoming the leaders of tomorrow.

Said HCA officials in a statement from the school: “We are super proud of the HCA Senior Beta Club and their accomplishments both at the convention and in their schools and communities!”