Hello readers! Oh what a beautiful day today! The sun is shining so bright, and the wind is blowing like we’re at the beach y’all! There’s so much to be grateful for and if you don’t believe me, just listen to the birds singing. God is good!

Here at Garland Center we are very thankful for all our staff, volunteers, and community members who always come through for us. I want to say THANK YOU so much! Our recent Valentine’s BINGO game hosted by Mrs. Wanda Johnson was such a hit and we all enjoyed ourselves so much! Thank you, Mrs. Johnson, for sponsoring the game and including such nice prizes. My seniors loved it! Also, we are so appreciative to Ashley Duncan from Garland Family Dollar for getting all those lovely Valentine’s balloons for the occasion. Thanks so much Ashley! Subway of Garland came through for us also, donating so tasty treats for our party. Colleen’s Kitchen helped us also and we are so grateful to Ms. Colleen and all her staff for their contributions. Mr. Randy Boone from here in Garland gave us a donation towards our Valentine’s celebration also. Thank y’all for all your help. A special thank you to all the businesses who let us put up flyers for the event. We wouldn’t have been able to pull it off without the skilled hands of Miss Shirley, Miss Vernet, Miss Josie and Miss Carolina. Y’all are the BEST and I am so glad to have you all on my team. It takes help to make things work out and y’all did so good and are appreciated! The Silver Strider’s Line Dancers came out on Valentine’s Day and we are looking forward to them coming back soon! Thank you, Silver Striders, for your dedication to the Garland Center, we are looking forward to y’all coming back soon!

Our dear friends from Carolina Footcare came out today. They always make our feet like new with their professional team of foot experts. If you all want a pedicure, they’ll be back in about two months. Keep an eye on this article for any upcoming events from Carolina Footcare and other programs and events.

Recently, I have been having so much fun with the center participants from Newton Grove’s Westbrook and I was so disappointed on Wednesday, Feb. 16, when I was invited to go out to lunch with them at Annabelle’s. There were unexpected plans in my life …

The Garland center has not been on a trip for over two years — Wow! God has worked it out! We are planning a trip sometime. If you want to go, please come and join in fun and planning! Think about it. Fun! Fun! Seats are limited so call us Monday through Friday, 910-529-3931.

I recently read a story and want to share it with my readers. A mother decided to have a big island themed birthday party and sleepover to celebrate her daughter’s 11th birthday. Her and her friends played games and assembled island-themed kabobs to grill on the barbecue. The party was such a success, but I felt hurt when one of the mother’s wouldn’t allow her daughter to sleepover. I was deeply offended she didn’t trust me and my husband to protect her daughter in our backyard. In time, I got over it. Our children grew up and I struggled with fears and worries about the safety in the world, Jesus reminded me of how hurt and upset I’d felt when that mom didn’t trust my ability to keep her daughter safe in my backyard. And I realized how it offends Jesus when I don’t trust Him to protect and care for my children. Remembering my hurt that day of the sleepover, I asked Jesus to forgive me for not trusting Him with my children and releasing my children into His care, knowing He’s always able to keep them safe in His limitless backyard.

Psalm 71:14 — As for me, I will always have hope.

2 Timothy 4:17 — But the Lord stood with me and gave me strength.

As always, LIVE, LAUGH, and LOVE!

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center. The GSC is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and can be reached by calling 910-529-3931.