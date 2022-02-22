Volunteers, funds needed for Clinton projects

Two Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity projects are currently underway in Clinton, on Williams Street and West Johnson Street, as Habitat grows its footprint in Sampson County. This photo is from mid December.

CLINTON — Volunteers and more money are still needed so that the two Habitat for Humanity houses can be completed in Clinton. The team also needs applications for the other house as well.

“We need to continue getting the word out for the time when we will start needing volunteers and other means of engagement,” said Daniel Collins, the director of Faith and Community Relations for the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity.

This project is expected to be in full swing mid-year, with a completion around the end of the year.

“I spoke with our Construction Team, and they informed me that the foundation walls have been completed at the two Habitat Houses under construction in Clinton,” said Collins.

Collins also said that there’s still time to apply to for one of the houses.

“We do still need interested persons to apply for the Homeownership Program, and we are still trying to raise $30,000 to completely fund the construction of both houses this year.”

”The next steps will be backfilling, rough-in of plumbing and wiring, and the pouring of the slab.”

This next part is where community members are needed.

“After that, we will be making plans for framing up the houses, which will hopefully including volunteer engagement, and there will be more opportunities after that.”

Footers were being built a few weeks back.

“The block and brick foundation, they are built,” he said. “It’s a slab foundation, but I believe the slab has not been poured yet.”

The whole process started about six months or so ago on the two houses near the West Johnson Street and Williams Street intersection.

“The FAHFH plans to construct two houses per year in Sampson County and sell them to qualified, low- to moderate-income partner families with an affordable mortgage,” said Collins.

Collins said that this may just be the beginning for the Clinton area, as they are hoping to keep building more.

“We are excited about trying to do two houses a year here,” he said. “That’s the hope.”

Building these houses is expensive with estimates that it takes around $250,000 to build two houses each year. Around $30,000 is what is left to be raised for these two houses. Collins stressed that any money raised in Sampson will stay in Sampson.

The FAHFH started making footprints in Sampson County several years ago before a house was completed in 2019 for the Davis family. Another home, Sandra Taylor’s on Williams Street, was dedicated in early 2021, another Habitat project.

Collins said last month that traditionally there has been a pastor’s breakfast here to get the faith communities together which is something that is being explored.

“We want to be able to give them an update on how things are going and how they can get involved.”

A good deal of money is set aside, and grants are often one of the ways they make these houses happen. He said that having the houses close makes for a better work site, and can help lower costs, as well as build more community.

“Primarily the home locations are based on lot donations,” Collins noted.

“Our goal is to build all of those out within the next two or three years here in Clinton and we’re excited about that,” Ron Gunter, FAHFH chief executive officer said previously. “But it’s all of us working together and we’re excited about that.”

In addition to the two occupied homes, Habitat aims to build on four more lots and is seeking families to participate in the program.

As funding allows, FAHFH also operates a repair program for homeowners in need, especially veterans, hurricane victims, and aging homeowners. The service area of FAHFH includes Bladen, Cumberland, and Sampson counties.

Fayetteville Habitat was formed in 1988 as a Christian ministry and nonprofit with a mission to help residents become homeowners. Participants are required to put in hundreds of sweat equity hours, while taking classes on home ownership and financial literacy education. Selected participants are also required to pay a low-interest mortgage. In addition to Sampson and Cumberland counties, families in Bladen are also assisted.

Their second main goal is to “build awareness about FAHFH’s work in Sampson County and call for volunteers to get ready to come help with home construction starting in early 2022.”

Another aspect of the project is that they are working on expanding their house size which is very small to begin with.

According to Habitat officials, qualified, board-approved partner families complete 300 hours of sweat equity and homeownership training before getting the opportunity to purchase a Habitat House with an affordable mortgage. Homes are constructed with high energy-efficiency standards that lower energy costs considerably for homeowners. Homes are also constructed to be accessible to those with disabilities.

For more information on the homeownership program contact Grace Strong, Director of Family Services, at [email protected] or call 910-483-0952.

To volunteer with the program contact Collins, Director of Faith and Community Relations, at [email protected] or call 910-483-0952 .

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.