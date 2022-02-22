Individual contact tracing goes by wayside

CLINTON — Masks will be optional in the classrooms at Sampson County Schools effective today, Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Monday was an optional workday, with students being out Friday as well.

“SCS will transition to a mask optional policy for all locations while on a school campus, both indoors and outdoors, and at all athletic and extracurricular activities,” a release reads.

Regardless of mask policies, students and staff must wear masks on buses, vans, and other group school transportation per federal law, if they are a symptomatic individual waiting to leave school or school staff working in the isolation room.

Just a few months ago, the Sampson County Board of Education voted 4 to 3 to return to masking, with the goal of keeping students in school.

“With recommendations made on Feb. 10 by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, SCS will no longer conduct individual contact tracing.”

“Individual schools will implement a weekly all-call to their school’s community, notifying them of the number of positive cases at their school for the week. Specific details of how many positive cases the district experienced each week will be updated on the SCS COVID dashboard.”

Additionally the second change is that students and staff who have been “exposed to a COVID-positive person will no longer be excluded from school so long as they are not experiencing COVID symptoms (asymptomatic)”; however, “local public health officials may continue requiring exclusion of exposed individuals if determined necessary based on local conditions”.

“If an individual is COVID positive, they will be required to be excluded from school for five days from the date of symptom onset for symptomatic individuals and five days from the date of test for individuals with no symptoms. Upon returning to school, the individual must continue to wear a mask for an additional five days. It is the positive individual’s responsibility to wear the face mask consistently and correctly through day 10. An SCS staff member will provide COVID-positive individuals with a date of return and the date that face masks must be worn through.

“If an individual is experiencing COVID-like symptoms they should stay home and notify their school to receive guidance. They will have three different options for returning to school:

It has been 5 days since the first day of symptoms; AND, it has been at least 24 hours since the person had a fever (without using fever-reducing medicine); AND, other symptoms of COVID are improving. It is the symptomatic individual’s responsibility to wear the face mask consistently and correctly through day 10; OR,

Proof of a negative COVID-19 test. (This cannot be a home test). The test can be a Rapid Antigen if the person has a low likelihood of COVID infection (no known/suspected exposure to COVID within the last 14 days, fully vaccinated, or had COVID within the last 3 months), AND, no fever for 24 hours without using fever-reducing medicine, AND has felt well for 24 hours; OR,

Individuals that receive an alternate diagnosis from a health care provider that would explain the symptoms of COVID-19. He/she can return to school, following school policies, once there is no fever without fever-reducing medication for 24 hours, and they have felt well for 24 hours. The healthcare provider’s note confirming an alternate diagnosis must be provided to the school.

FACE MASKS

