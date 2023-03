Wednesday

A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. S

Thursday

A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.