Brown Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Clinton, will have service every Sunday from 11 a.m. till 12 p.m.on Facebook. Pastor Jeffery White render the service. Noon day prayer is held every Tuesday at 12 p.m. Bible Study held on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

On Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. Robinson Chapel Church will have Bible Study on line. Conference call: 701-802-5237 access code: 696127#

LittleField Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, will have service every Sunday from 10 a.m. till 11 a.m. Pastor Claudie Morrisey will render the service. Music render by the praise team. Bible Study every Wednesday night from 6 p.m. till 7 p.m. Please wear your mask.

Holly Grove Disciples of Chirst Church, Clinton, would like to welcome their new pastor Elder Michelle Hinton of Knightdale, NC.

On Feb. 27, at 11 a.m Black History Month celebration will be held. Introduction of the pastor: by Mother Edna Faison. Maya Angelou poem “Still I Rise” by: Trustee Clara Boone. The welcome by: Trustee Gail Smith as Rosa Park. Announcements by: Sister Brenda Tautum as Vice President Kamala Harris.

Black History Museum will also be on display. Holy Communion will follow after morning service. Lunch will be served. Menu is chicken/fish, etc.

Worship service at Holy Grove is second and fourth Sunday at 11 a.m. Bible study on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. on line. Conference call: 1-978-990-5044 access code- 593-0546# Please wear your mask.

Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, will have service on the first and third Sundays at 11 a.m. Please wear your mask.

On Friday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m. Joy night service will be held at St. Stephen Holiness Church, Turkey. The guest minister will be Elder Tokesia Underwood of Ram In The Bush Church, Clinton.

On Sunday, March 6, at 11 a.m. St. Stephen Holiness Church will observe Family and Friends Day. The guest minister will be Dr. Hattie Lofton of Four Oak, N.C. Our theme: “Get In The Press” Mark 5:27-28.

Thought For The Week: PRAY and the Lord will make a way.

Prayers goes out for the sick/shut-ins.and the ones that lost love ones.

