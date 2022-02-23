(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Feb. 16 — Arnold Sylvester Chestnutt, 38, of 2577 Firetower Road, Harrells, was charged with hit and run resulting in serious injury/death. Bond set at $25,000; court date was Feb. 18.

• Feb. 17 — Julian Wilson Bradsher, 47, of 248 Summer Tree Court, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $1,500; court date is March 15.

• Feb. 17 — Lisa Simmons, 52, of 55 Bumpy Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, trafficking heroin by possession, simple possession of marijuana, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver a counterfeit controlled substance. Bond set at $150,000; court date is March 4.

• Feb. 17 — Jason Allen Wright, 39, of 407 Johnson St., Apt. B, Roseboro, was charged with larceny, injury to personal property and assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Feb. 24.

• Feb. 18 — Roger Suazo, 42, of 2040 Basstown Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is March 15.

• Feb. 18 — Gary Antonio Woodall, 35, of 109 Holiday Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with simple assault, second degree trespass and communicating threats. Bond set at $5,000; court date is March 10.

• Feb. 18 — Michael Phillip Gartland, 38, of 7224 Harvestgrain Drive, Stedman, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,500; court date is March 23.

• Feb. 18 — Jessica Guy, 32, of 308 E. Johnson St., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond listed; court date is March 15.

• Feb. 18 — Ronald Letrail Joyner, 38, of 40 E. 4th St., Garland, was charged with financial card theft. Bond set at $2,000; court date is March 4.

• Feb. 19 — Damian Torrell Highsmith, 28, of 55 Clear School Road, Harrells, was charged with carrying concealed weapon. Bond set at $500; court date is April 7.

• Feb. 19 — Tyrek Dasha Melvin, 26, of 300 Shield St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $5,000; court date is March 15.

• Feb. 19 — Brittany Nicole Jarman, 24, of 172 Isaac Road, Clinton, was charged with aid and abet driving while impaired and carrying concealed gun. No bond set; court date is March 15.

• Feb. 19 — John Vaston Pope, 36, of 1299 Pope Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is March 15.

• Feb. 19 — Dustin Wayne Jackson, 38, of 149 Dusty Lane, Roseboro, was charged with financial card fraud and financial card theft. Bond set at $5,000; court date was Feb. 21.

• Feb. 20 — Kelsie Brooke Kearley, 24, of 381 Pig Cradles Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is March 15.

• Feb. 20 — Tamra Lynn Carr, 28, of 2057 Pine Ridge Road, Clinton, was charged with cyberstalking. No bond listed; court date is March 29.

• Feb. 21 — Lawrence Thomas Jr., 69, of 100 Jones St., Elizabethtown, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger and speeding. Bond set at $5,000; court date is March 4.

• Feb. 21 — Christopher Tyrer, 37, of 2435 Vandemere Ave., Fayetteville, was charged with domestic protective order violation. No bond set; court date is March 10.

• Feb. 21 — Nathan Thomas Jackson, 32, of 393 Tyndall Town Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of stolen vehicle. Bond set at $5,000; court date is March 4.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.